Women are more attracted to men with psychopathic traits.

New findings - conducted by researchers from Hunan Normal University in China - show that men with psychopathic traits are more appealing to the opposite sex.

In the study, the researchers showed photos of men with varying degrees of Dark Triad traits - narcissism, machiavellianism and psychopathy - to over 500 women, who were asked to rate the men in terms of attractiveness and trustworthiness.

The results revealed that the images of the men with high Dark Triad traits were seen as both more trustworthy and more attractive by females.

Study author Dr. Qi Wu said: "In short-term cooperative settings, individuals with high Dark Triad traits tend to inspire more trust."

"[This is] partly due to being seen as more attractive based on their facial features."