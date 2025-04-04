A woman has moved into her workplace toilet to save money.

The 19-year-old woman - who lives in Huan, China - is known as Yang explained in a now-viral TikTok video that she could not afford anything upwards of 800 yuan ($110) for proper accommodation, so had taken to living in the bathroom of the factory where she is employed instead.

She said: "For me now, having a place to live is enough. I don’t want to spend a lot of money to rent a house. I definitely can’t bear to spend 800 yuan to rent a house!"

In the video, the young woman is seen climbing out of a bed she has placed in the bathroom, and is able to boil water with a small kettle plugged into the wall.

At one point, she is seen cooking noodles in the six-foot space.

While some social media users were sceptical that any of this had actually happened - despite the fact that she had shared pictures of herself living in the bathroom - her manager then took to social media herself to confirm that it was all true.

He said: "She insisted on paying me an extra 50 yuan for water and electricity every month, but I didn’t want to take her money."