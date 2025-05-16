Working long hours alters the structure of the brain.

New research has found that those who spend over 52 hours per week working are affected in areas of the brain connected to problem-solving and memory.

The experts looked at the impact of overwork on specific regions in health workers who regularly clocked up more than 52 hours on a weekly basis.

The analysis included 110 workers, 32 of whom worked excessive hours but were significantly younger and more highly educated than those working standard hours.

The data was collected using MRI scans to examine brain structure and revealed that "overworked individuals exhibited significant changes in brain regions associated with executive function and emotional regulation".

The researchers from Yonsei University in South Korea said: "The results underscore the importance of addressing overwork as an occupational health concern and highlight the need for workplace policies that mitigate excessive working hours."