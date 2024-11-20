Farting cows will be taxed in Denmark starting in 2030.

Danes have placed a levy on agricultural emissions in an attempt to decrease climate change.

This levy was announced months after it was first negotiated between farmers, environmental groups, industry, trade unions and major parties within the Danish government.

Beginning in 2030, farmers will be taxed £34 per tonne of methane produced by their livestock, including pigs and cows. This is set to rise to £84 in 2035.

Danish ministers have previously stated that they will “do what it takes to reach our climate goals” to reduce agricultural emissions worldwide.

The tax on cow's methane is the world’s first recorded levy on agricultural emissions.

Experts have warned that cow farts, which contain high amounts of methane, is an issue to the world’s climate.

Rob Jackson, a professor at Stanford University, stated: “Methane is a climate issue the world’s ignoring."