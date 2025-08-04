A baby boy has been named the "world's oldest baby" after he was born from an embryo that was frozen in 1994 and "adopted" 30 years later.

The world's oldest baby has been born

Lindsey, 35, and Tim Pierce are the parents of Thaddeus Daniel Pierce - who was born on July 26.

Thaddeus' arrival came after the Ohio, USA, couple struggled to conceive for eight years, and chose to "adopt" an embryo.

And in May 1994, their embryo was created when Linda Archerd, 62, and her ex-husband underwent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) because they also had difficulty conceiving naturally.

Linda and her ex-husband produced four embryos, with one resulting in the birth of their daughter, 30, and the other three were frozen in case they wanted to add to their brood.

After the couple split, Linda was awarded custody of the embryos and she later put them up for adoption because Linda felt "it was the right thing to do".

Linda gave them to Nightlight Christian Adoptions - a Christian embryo adoption agency - and because the embryos were considered "hard to place", they were placed under its Snowflakes' Open Hearts scheme.

And years later, Lindsey and Tim applied for the Snowflakes' Open Hears Scheme, and their dream of becoming parents became a reality following IVF.

Lindsey - who had the embryo implanted by the Rejoice Fertility clinic in Tennessee, USA, is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper as saying: "We are in awe that we have this precious baby.

"We had a rough birth, but we're both doing well now."