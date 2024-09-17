The 'oldest cat in the world' has died at the age of 33.

Flossie has taken Rosie's title as the oldest cat in the world (c) Cat Protection League

Rosie, a fluffy tortoiseshell, passed away in the hallway of her Norwich home earlier this week and has left her owner Lila Brisset bereft.

Brisset, who adopted Rosie when she was a kitten, told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I miss her so much.

"She wasn't very well and one day she just walked into the hallway of the house, laid down and passed away. There were lots of good memories though, and I'm happy we had our time together."

Even though she lived the equivalent of 152 human years, Rosie was never officially recognised as the record holder because Brisset didn't send an application to the Guinness World Records.

The title now belongs to 28-year-old Flossie, who lives in Kent, but there is no way of finding out if any other felines around the globe are even older.

Flossie's owner Vicki Green previously told The Guardian newspaper: "There are, of course, challenges to having an ageing cat; not only is she deaf, but she is also partially sighted. Yet she’s been so easy to look after."