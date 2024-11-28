John Tinniswood, the world's oldest living man, has died at the age of 112.

The former accountant passed away at his care home on Merseyside surrounded by "music and love", his family said.

Tinniswood was born on 26 August 1912 - just four months after the Titanic sank - and was verified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man in April following the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela.

The Brit insisted that "luck" was the secret to his extraordinarily long life.

He told Guinness World Records: "Just luck. You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it."

Tinniswood also emphasised the importance of a life of moderation.

He said: "If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much, if you do too much of anything, you're going to suffer eventually."