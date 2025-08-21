The world's oldest living person is celebrating her 116th birthday.

Ethel Caterham is celebrating her 116th birthday

Ethel Caterham, a British woman who lives in a Surrey care home, became the oldest living person on the planet in April following the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canbarro Lucas at the age of 116 and is marking her latest milestone on Thursday (21.08.25).

Caterham was born on 21 August 1909 and is the last surviving subject from the reign of King Edward VII.

The centenarian was sent a card by Edward's great-great-grandson King Charles III to celebrate her 115th birthday last year.

Caterham was born three years before the Titanic sank and has lived through both World Wars.

A statement issued by her care home said: "Ethel and her family are so grateful for all of the kind messages and interest shown to her as she celebrates her 116th birthday this year.

"Ethel will spend the day quietly with her family so that she can enjoy it at her own pace. Thank you again for your kind wishes on this special day."