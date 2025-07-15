The world's 'oldest' marathon runner has died aged 114 in a hit-and-run in India.

Legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh has died at the age of 114

Police say that Fauja Singh was crossing a road in the village of his birth in Punjab where he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

He was taken to hospital by locals but passed away.

Singh started running at 89 and became a global icon by running marathons across several age categories, including when he was over 100.

The runner had lived in Ilford, London since 1992 and his Sikhs In The City running club have said they will celebrate his life and achievements at their upcoming events.

The hit-and-run happened on Monday (14.07.25) as Singh was walking in the village of Beas Pind.

In a statement confirming the tragic news, Harmander Singh of Sikhs In The City wrote: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity Fauja Singh has passed away in India.

"His running club and charity Sikhs In The City will be devoting all of its events until the Fauja Singh Birthday Challenge on Sunday 29 March 2026 to celebrate his life of success and achievements."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those paying tribute and described Singh as an "exceptional athlete with incredible determination".