Yoga helps people to sleep better.

Yoga can help people sleep better at night

A study in China has found that light forms of exercise - including tai chi, walking and jogging - can enable humans to sleep for two hours longer and are particularly useful for those suffering from insomnia.

Scientists examined 22 trials that included 1,348 patients and 13 different measures to boost sleep and it was revealed that yoga resulted in an increase in sleep time of nearly two hours, and also reduced the amount of time spent awake after falling asleep by almost an hour.

Both walking and jogging were found to reduce insomnia severity and tai chi was discovered to enhance sleep quality.

Researchers say these exercises are "well-suited" for recommendation to patients because of their low cost and minimal side effects.

The experts explained: "The findings of this study further underscore the therapeutic potential of exercise interventions in the treatment of insomnia.

"Given the advantages of exercise modalities such as yoga, tai chi, and walking or jogging - including low cost, minimal side effects, and high accessibility - these interventions are well-suited for integration into primary care and community health programmes."