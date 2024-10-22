The Book

1970's Nostalgia Who’s looking after who?

Who’s looking after who? is set in the West Coast town of Millport on The Isle of Cumbrae in Scotland, a comedy drama about a family who are trying to do everything at once with so many things going wrong.

The Coyle family’s life spirals into chaos after the birth of their baby on the kitchen floor of their tea shop, delivered by their naive four-year-old son. The extraordinary baby possesses the mind of an adult, unleashing a torrent of dark wit and critiques upon his family.

Amidst the pandemonium, their two red-setter dogs give birth to fourteen puppies, adding to the frenzy of the late 1970’s family romp, where health and safety concerns were scarce. The Coyles embark on a comical quest for babysitters, leading to bizarre and dangerous situations for their baby, in this darkly humorous tale of raising a family while running a business during a carefree era.

The Author

Jamie C McNeish a hotel-child turned hospitality entrepreneur hailed from Millport and later Newtonmore. Growing up in the hospitality industry from the late 70s, learning the ropes at an early age when rules were scarce. After a brief stint as an actor he owned catering businesses and found his true calling in writing screenplays and novels. Following his Mother’s death, he’s written a fictional novel delving into the chaotic world of his own family in the hospitality industry.

How The Book Came To Be

Jamie explains: “The book is a very personal, imaginative and a funny depiction of exaggerated real life in the 1970’s, based on real characters during a time when life was very different. When kids had more freedom and there weren’t so many rules. The scenarios are outrageous (based on Jim and Helen Coyle and their family). The couple has far too much on their plate with their two children, a 4 year old Frank who is working full-time in their tea-shop, their new born baby Jamie (who thinks aloud in a judgmental way like an adult and is obsessed with boobs.) The book is the madness of ‘Fawlty towers’ mixed with the weirdness of ‘Hotel New Hampshire."

What We Thought

A hilariously funny, account of living up in the chaotic 1970,s the book recounts - although somewhat exaggerated, a family who are trying to do everything at once with so many things going wrong, personal, imaginative and a funny. It will leave you in stitches of laughter. Briliantly funny book - Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/10/2024 ISBN: 9781805144519 Price: £9.99

