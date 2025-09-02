Angela Petch's gives us a peek into her life in this author reveal piece

Author Angela Petch

1. I had always wanted to write a story about a castle I have driven past in Sant’AgataFeltria, Romagna, Italy. This ancient castle resembles a children’s storybook illustration. It was closed for repairs for several years and I was so disappointed when I eventually visited. Inside did not match up with my imagination, with littlehistorical reference. So, I changed the name to Sant’Agnese and invented my own history.

2. A ginger cat who appears as Tigressa inspired the garden idea, central to the book. I was leaning against the castle wall making notes when she jumped onto a narrow ledge that hangs over a sharp drop. The real castle of Sant’Agata Feltria has no garden but my castle needed one… I imagined the ledge as a path. It is often small things that inspire a writer’s imagination and I am grateful to that ginger cat.

3. The theatre in an important scene featuring partisans, German soldiers and where the heroine, Tina, plays the piano in a concert, is a real place. Teatro Maraini is a seventeenth century gem with painted wooden boxes and I have listened to concerts here and needed it for my story.

4. There might be a smidgeon of myself in Tina, the main character. I too had a very sheltered upbringing, although I didn’t live in a castle, and I often wonder how I would have reacted during World War Two. My parents were both nineteen when war broke out and my father was conscripted and fought in Africa and Italy. However, they hardly spoke about that time. Would I have had the courage to go out on a limb and break away from my safe existence?

5. Mention of formaggio fossa (cheese from the pit) is made when Allegra, the maid and cook at the castle, describes Tina after her illness, when she needs a bath! This cheese is considered a delicacy and is produced in the cellars of Sant’Agata where many houses were constructed on a base of tufa rock. Dating back to the Middle Ages, this was a method used by peasants to preserve their pungent cheeses. They were kept in holes in the tufa for three months and extracted in November on the feast of Santa Caterina. I like to include local customs in my writing.

6. I have never seen a ghost but I do believe in an afterlife. I lost my parents too early and I feel they watch over me. I was nervous about introducing Fiammetta, the spirit of Tina’s mother but I was compelled to.

7. In relation to the above, the real castle of Sant’Agata Feltria is also described as built on the Rocca delle fiabe (the rock of fairytales). Nowadays there is an exhibition of famous stories staged within its walls and a sign: Tutto è realtà dove tutto è fantasia, meaning: Everything is reality where everything is fantasy. I took that cue to write my own fantasy. And so Fiammetta was born.

Angela Petch's latest novel

The Book:

It hides a family secret that could change the course of the war.

Italy, 1930s. Tina lives in the crumbling castle of Montesecco with only her strict father and their maid, Allegra, for company. She’s never been allowed to ask questions about her mother, who died in childbirth. But the day Tina discovers a hidden, crumbling door, everything changes.

Inside is an overgrown garden. Ivy and roses adorn the stone walls. Fresh water springs from a fountain and the scent of wild herbs fills the air. How did she never know this beautiful place existed? Excitedly begging Allegra for answers, the elderly woman’s face turns pale. ‘You must never mention this to your father. It’s not safe. You’ve found your mamma’s garden.’

The Count believes Tina’s mother died because of the garden: but Allegra refuses to say more. Certain she can feel her mother watching over her, Tina secretly tends to the garden herself. And when war breaks out, Tina’s encounters with local resistance fighters mean the garden becomes a place of refuge, a place of hope – and a place of great danger when Tina must prove where her loyalties lie once and for all…

Will Tina ever discover the truth about her mother? Or was the garden, with all its secrets, never meant to be disturbed?

An absolutely breathtaking and stunning historical novel about the incredible risks people took in wartime, family secrets, loss and love. Perfect for fans of Fiona Valpy and Santa Montefiore.

Angela Petch's The Lost Garden publishing on Sept 11th