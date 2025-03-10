1. From a young age my best friends were dogs, cats, turtles, snails and beetles... I always dreamed of understanding the language of animals, and knowing what they think and say.

As I grew older, I studied holistic veterinary medicine, and animal communication methods. I realized that the messages we receive from animals are powerful and accurate, and I fulfilled my dream of creating a spiritual connection with animals in a simple and easy way. The method is detailed in my book: "The Power of Animal Messages".

Author Noah Goldhirsh

2. I only adopt old dogs. I have spent most of my life collecting dogs and cats from the streets, and finding them forever homes. It is relatively easy to find homes for cute little puppies, but it is difficult to find a home for the old and sick ones. And so, the old and sick dogs finds their forever home -with me!

3 .I believe that children determine the future of the world, and helping a suffering child is the most important thing to me. Over the years, I have treated thousands of children with Bach Flower Remedies, and I have come to know that when a child is freed from his pain, fears and worries, he can realize his potential in the best way. One of the children I remember most was brought to me for treatment by his parents, who were desperate because of his violence towards his siblings, friends and teachers at school. At the beginning of the treatment, he had difficulty expressing his feelings, but as soon as he tasted the first Bach Flower Remedies formula I prepared for him, his eyes widened and he said: "Wow". He sipped the formula over and over again, and told me: "I feel like a huge stone has been lifted from my heart... and now I can just breathe." He continued to take the formula for some time, and in a short time he became a completely different child - calm, sociable and happy. In one of the sessions, he told me: "I felt as if I was locked up, alone, in a dark room, but then the Bach flower Remedies turned on the light, opened the door for me, set me free and helped me be who I really am."

4. When people come to me for a Color Therapy session, I usually see a previous incarnation of theirs that affects their current life. Often people are able to heal when they are aware of what they are "carrying" from a previous life. For example, a young man came to me for a Color Therapy diagnosis, and we discussed how he could use colors to best realize his abilities. I saw that in another life he had been stabbed in the back, and I pointed to the place I had seen. He was amazed, and said that he did indeed suffer from severe back pain... I instructed him on the use of the colors recommended for him, and we agreed to meet again, if necessary.

After the session, he called to thank me, and said: "There is no need for another therapy session, because my back pain has completely disappeared since we talked about my previous life. I use the colors that suit me, and I enjoy every moment!"

5. I really love books, especially old ones. It's hard for me to walk past a bookstore without going in "just for a second" and choosing "just one book, or maybe two"... In short - yes, I'm addicted to books. And I have a lot of them...

Young Noah and her feline friend

6. I sing all the time, out loud and quietly in my head, and I remember thousands of songs by heart. I can walk into a room and not remember what I wanted to take out of it a moment ago, but I don't forget the words to every song I heard in the 1970s...

7. As a vegan, I really love inventing new recipes! Sometimes the recipe works and the food turns out delicious, and sometimes - especially when I make a particularly complicated recipe - the result is not very successful... but I keep on trying!

Noah's Latest book

The Power of Bach Flower Remedies for Children by author Noah Goldhirch

’The Power of Bach Flower Remedies for Children' is one of three books from the trilogy of ‘The Power of Alternative Medicine’ by Noah Goldhirsh, published by Hammersmith Books.