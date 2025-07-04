A poignant, chilling, and ultimately inspiring psychological thriller. More Than Us explores coercive control, the complicity of bystanders, and the unyielding courage it takes to fight back.

More Than Us by Jo O'Neill

The Book

When Sophie is murdered by a manipulative killer, her ghost watches helplessly as her best friend Bailey falls into his control. Together with other victims, Sophie fights to expose his crimes.

Bailey would be lost without him. He’s made sure of it.

He is the man everyone wants to be or be with. He is respected, charismatic, successful. But beneath the polished exterior lies a monster. For him, control is an addiction, more intoxicating than murder. And he should know.

When Sophie and Bailey cross paths with him on a night out in London, their lives take a dark and irreversible turn. Sophie becomes his victim, silenced forever, and now forced to helplessly watch as her vibrant, confident best friend falls prey to his insidious web of coercion and control. Bailey, once full of hope for the future, now struggles to get through each day. But Sophie knows his horrifying secret. Worse still, she knows what will happen when he grows tired of his game.

About The Author

Once a projects director, I hung up my construction helmet in 2024 to settle in England and start a new journey as a writer. What a time I am having!

I have always written but the odd satirical short story or poem was all my career left me time for. Then one day I woke up in the early hours with an almost complete plot for a novel in my head. I got up and started writing, and entered the complicated, infuriating, exhilarating, exhausting world of novel writing.

There I was thinking that writing a book involved getting the words out then sitting back feeling pleased with myself. Now I know that the first draft is a quarter of the work (at best), that just because I like what I have written doesn't mean readers will, and that there are days when I cannot find a sentence, alternating with days when I write for twenty hours straight.

Now my work is ready to read, and I hope it means something to someone. Whether rooted in the past or the present, the common themes of my writing are psychological drama and human resilience - what is behind the choices we make? and how do we grow individually and collectively?

RELEASE DATE: 28/09/2025 ISBN: 9781835742693 Price: £9.99