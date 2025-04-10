1) I live with three women.

Writing for Female First feels very fitting as I live with three women, so ‘Female First’ is very much part of my daily life.

The eldest of the three is my wife - the first and only woman I ever asked to marry me. And I had to ask three times, until she said ‘Yes.’ The next one is sixteen but thinks she is twenty-one and the youngest is twelve, but also wants to be twenty-one. Mum is their boss and I’m the goofy Dad, who is pushed around a bit.

Furthermore, women are very much behind the publication of my book Manifest Your Infinite Riches. My UK based publisher (and global publishing partner, apart from in the Indian subcontinent) is woman-led, and my UK publicity partners are an all-female team.

2) I do not use slides when I speak and I do not use Excel when I calculate.

I have been speaking to audiences since the age of sixteen and I have never used slides or memorised a script! I believe that if I was to do so, the magic would disappear. I feel like I know what to say and am guided by a higher power to say exactly what is needed. On a different note, I do not use Excel for calculations, and calculate all numbers in my head. I feel extremely gifted to be both creative and numerically inclined.

3) I wrote a 10,000 word dissertation on Shakespeare & Leadership at Cambridge.

My paternal grandfather was a Shakespeare fan and I dedicated this dissertation to him. His two favourite quotations were - 'Beauty provokes thieves sooner than gold' and 'Hanging and Wiving go by destiny'. My work was awarded a high distinction and I was encouraged to work towards a PhD to develop this 10,000 word essay into a 100,000 word one. However, at that point I returned to work in the corporate world.

4) Manifest Your Infinite Riches is based on a fifteen-year journey.

When I started my journey in 2008, I never imagined I’d end up writing a book! And I really hope this book will help people across the globe discover their full potential and manifest their infinite riches. Whether it is the book, the Centre of Infinite Riches website or my public speaking, it is all focused on my core purpose - to uplift humanity.

5) I believe that good red wine, is indeed something to be celebrated....

...and I really think it should be celebrated on a daily basis. I am not sure my wife fully agrees! My wife and close friends are all Prosecco fans. But I love red wine and believe the full-bodied reds from the French Left Bank, Amarone and Brunello are a different league altogether. I think the aromas are often as powerful as the taste. I do spend a good twenty-thirty minutes enjoying the power of the aroma before my first sip.

6) I get by on about five hours of sleep.

I write about the boundless energy I feel in Manifest Your Infinite Riches in the chapter on Primary Mission & Vision. I'd like to share an extract:

It was one such day when I lost track of time working extremely late into the night, that I came across these words from the great Indian sage, Patanjali, who authored the Yoga Sutras which was the very first Yoga work on which all others are based. Patanjali says:

When you’re inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds. Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great, and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.

My life is now directed towards my ultimate purpose of uplifting humanity, and I feel I now live Patanjali’s words.

7) Quality above quantity.

If I had a £100 budget for wine, I would buy one or two premium bottles rather ten regular ones. If I had £1,000 for an air ticket, I would buy a Business or Premium ticket (even if it meant travelling once) rather than multiple economy or coach ones. This is a habit I formed a long time ago. I believe in fewer items, but the best available. Not only does this keep me closer to the feeling of 'richness', but it also minimises clutter. More so, if you don't feel rich, how then can you manifest you infinite riches?

Manifest Your Infinite Riches

Pushkar's Latest book 'Manifest Your Infinite Riches is out now Published by Rowanvale Books Out now in Paperback EAN/UPC 9781835840436 Price £11.99

