Lexie and Pippa have been best friends since they met at university, but now their hopes and ambitions are taking them down very different paths.

Bitter Pill

Lexie, driven to find help for her autistic brother, works for a pharmaceutical giant. Tough, self-sufficient and practical, she has sacrificed personal relationships in her quest for money and influence. In contrast Pippa is an idealistic homeopathic doctor who is driven by her desire to truly care for people. She’s devoted to her husband, RAF pilot Oliver, and their young son. She feels more and more alienated from the values of her erstwhile best friend.

Home on leave, Oliver attempts to thaw the frosty relationship between the women. But the chemistry between him and Lexie leads to a night of passion that will change all their fates. And Oliver harbours another, far more shocking secret. When it is revealed, can the broken bonds of love and friendship ever be healed? Or have professional rivalry, bitterness and betrayal fractured those bonds forever?

Bitter Pill is out 28/08/2024 ISBN: 9781805144717 Price: £10.99

A J Linney

About the Author

A J Linney is passionate about healing. A trained nurse and homeopath, where systems collide, inspired her novel Bitter Pill. She lives in Cornwall and her writing has previously featured in two Cornish anthologies. She is currently writing a non-fiction book: Homeopathy at Home, a memoir: Lyrical Gypsy, and a novel: Pinky & the White Man.

A J Linney explains: “I wanted to write a story about the consequences of fixed beliefs within the complexity of healing. The medical model treats symptoms, and drugs play a significant role, whereas homeopathy investigates causation, and treats the person holistically.

I believe in nature’s medicines. In childhood, my mother used the humble dock leaf on nettle stings. This stirred something within me. Pharmaceutical companies patent some gifts of nature — which may be toxic. I wanted alternatives.

I was sceptical about homeopathy, but the outcomes of patient case studies fascinated me. I experimented with simple first aid remedies for my family, with amazing results. This prompted me to train as a homeopath. In both careers, I met opinionated individuals who opposed each system. I feel strongly that all systems play a role. All healing is good, surely? The result is what matters.”

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

