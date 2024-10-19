1830, Russia and Poland. In a time of war and cholera two men compete for a Prince’s fortune, but in autocratic Russia fame and riches come at a cost.

Fortune's Price by Author Jennifer Antill

When Andrey, a disgraced and impoverished young officer, claims to be the heir to Vasily’s family fortune, Vasily must leave the comfort of his country estate and return to St Petersburg to investigate. Seeking the truth, he reveals a story of deception and intrigue that threatens to cost him his life.

To prove himself Andrey marches to war, while Vasily’s cousin, Nadezhda, who loves him, must contrive to repel other suitors while she prays for his safe return.

When the past is uncovered, hard choices must be made. Will either man be prepared to pay fortune’s price?

Jennifer Antill studied Russian Language, Literature and Politics at UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies and has travelled widely in Eastern Europe. She gives talks on Russian cultural topics, and previously worked in the City of London. Jennifer is married to Nick, has two sons and lives in Suffolk.

Jennifer explains: ‘I aim to tell compelling tales of mystery, adventure and romance that transport my reader to an absorbing and different time and place. Historical authenticity is important to me. For better or worse, I have enjoyed a lifelong fascination with Russia, a country that I know well, and I continue to find her language and history intriguing. Russian writers and poets of the 19th and 20th centuries have inspired me, and their influence has been detected in my work.

‘My first book, Small Acts of Kindness, a tale of the First Russian revolution, is set in 1825, in the post Napoleonic era. The novel tells the story, little known outside Russia, of the Decembrists, a group of heroic men who fought against slavery and autocracy and suffered for their pains. Readers have found the book’s message particularly resonant at a time when in Russia an autocrat once again holds the reins of power.

‘This new book, Fortune’s Price, is a sequel in which, once again, my characters play out their story against dramatic historical events. In 1830 a devastating cholera epidemic spread across Europe, while the Kingdom of Poland rose up in revolt against her Russian oppressors. Today, in the light of the Covid experience and the tragic invasion of Ukraine, a tale that combines a mysterious disease with a struggle between freedom and Russian autocracy seems particularly relevant.’

RELEASE DATE: 28/11/2024 ISBN: 9781835740774 Price: £10.99

The book is a must for lovers of historical novels and also any budding historical writers as it shows how difficult it can be to write a good story with a historical background.