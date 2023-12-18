Liz Webb's much-antcipated follow-up to The Daughter, The Saved, promises more thrills and chills on the fictonal but highly atmospheric Scottish island of Langer. A dark and twisty thriller that taps into the hugely popular genre of domestic crime thrillers, and draws upon jaw-dropping cases of people ‘clinically dead’ in freezing temperatures brought back to life.

The Saved by Liz Webb

She thought his death was the worst thing that could happen ... then he came back. Nancy and Calder are moving from London to an isolated island, off the west coast of Scotland. Nancy is focussed on their new beginning, but is increasingly unsettled by the stark island, the mysterious inhabitants and Calder’s dark past, which he’s kept hidden from her.

Author Bio

Liz Webb originally trained as a classical dancer, then worked as a secretary, stationery shop manager, art class model, cocktail waitress, stand-up comic, voice- over artist, script editor and radio drama producer, before becoming a novelist. She lives in North London.