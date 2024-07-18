When famed curator Giovanni Montefiore's is shockingly murdered at the Italian Opera in Rome following his bold proclamation regarding the authenticity of the True Cross, there are many suspects, but suspicion falls heavily upon his nephew, Mario Montefiore.

The Passion of the Cross

With his American girlfriend, actress Catriona Benedict, by his side, they embark on a perilous quest for truth and to uncover the real killer, leading them through some of Italy’s most iconic and glamorous cities.

But as the body count rises and the relentless pursuit of both law enforcement and paparazzi intensifies, they find themselves fleeing to Florence in search of the True Cross ,which they hope holds the answers they need. Amidst the ancient streets of Florence, Catriona assumes a daring new identity, delving into a world of shadows and deception.

Will they uncover the secrets surrounding the True Cross before it's too late?

Author Bio

Tony Lee Moral is a mystery and suspense writer who has previously published three novels, and four non-fiction books about the works of Alfred Hitchcock in both the UK and US. Find out more via his website: www.tonyleemoralbooks.com

Tony explains: “Alfred Hitchcock always wanted to begin the opening of a thriller in an Opera House and a murder takes place when the Soprano hits the high C. I start my novel with exactly that and the story is very much a homage to Hitchcock's films with classic use of suspense, characters and Macguffins.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/09/2024 ISBN: 9781835740491 Price: £9.99

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

