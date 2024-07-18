Dr Eloise Shaw is a psychologist and expert on stalking, an academic teaching at Cambridge University and a popular media pundit.

The Stalker

She knows the subject intimately: what motivates a stalker, how they behave, how to rehabilitate them. Then she notices she’s being followed, now it’s become personal.

Someone is following her, making silent phone calls and sending her ominous notes the message is always the same – Me or you.

Elly can’t trust anyone – not her family, her friends or her colleagues. She knows that her stalker must be someone close to her. And when they suddenly turn violent, she realises she’s running out of time to find out who it is.

Because it looks like only one of them will survive.

A terrifying cat-and-mouse thriller, told from the perspective of the stalker and the stalked – a roller-coaster ride with an ending you won’t see coming.

The Stalker by Kate Rhodes is published on 26th September 2024.

About the author:

Kate Rhodes Credit Johnny Ring

Kate Rhodes is a Royal Literary Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

Kate is an expert on modern literature and writing, with a long background in education, including delivering classes in UK prisons, and teaching at British and American universities.

Kate’s Isles of Scilly crime series, of which there are now seven, has been optioned for TV. She has also written six crime novels set in London. She wrote poetry before becoming a crime writer, and was twice shortlisted for the Forward Prize.

Her work has received high praise from reviewers, with The Guardian describing her books as: “Beautifully written and expertly plotted, a masterclass in ‘closed world’ crime fiction.”

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

