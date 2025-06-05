Rewind It Back is the fifth and final book in Liz Tomforde's popular Windy City series set in Chicago, Illinois.

Rewind It Back: A Second Chance Romance by Liz Tomforde

What is the book about?

It follows the last member of the hockey team that has appeared in the books prior, Rio DeLuca.

Unhappy with the lack of love in his life, Rio unexpectedly meets his love interest, Hallie Hart.

Through flashbacks, the reader soon learns more about the pair.

Hallie moved next door to Rio back when he lived in Boston, and they soon became close friends.

Throughout their teenage years, they start to grow feelings for one another, but keep it hidden until they both graduate from high school.

Fast forward to the present day, Rio hires Hallie to renovate his house despite being initially hesitant.

This process reignites their past connection and forces them to confront their unresolved feelings

Throughout the book, Rio also grapples with signing a new contract for his home team back in Boston, so he can be closer to his mom, or staying in Chicago, where all his friends are.

Why Should I Read This Book?

Rewind It Back explores the complexities of second chances, healing and the enduring power of love and friendship.

The book is not just another sequel in a collection, it stands alone with its own intricacies.

I love how the book uses dual timelines, which blend the past with the present beautifully and allow the reader to understand the couple’s backstory from each perspective.

The dual storytelling acts as a clever narrative piece to show how their love blossomed, broke and then rebuilt.

Furthermore, Hallie's renovation project for Rio mirrors the healing and emotional rebuilding that the pair go through, conveying how time heals all wounds.

Another aspect I love in the book is its strong support system of friends who are always there for Hallie and Rio, emphasising the importance of found family and loyalty.

Music is a recurring motif in the book.

Hallie makes a mixtape for Rio every year for her birthday, which the reader discovers Rio has kept to this day.

These mixtapes serve as a soundtrack to their lives, capturing the emotional journey of Hallie and Rio.

Ultimately, Rewind It Back is a book about healing from past hurts, self-forgiveness and finding a path to love and happiness.

Author profile: Liz Tomforde

Born and raised in Northern California, Liz Tomforde is an American author who writes sports romance books, with the Windy City series covering hockey and basketball.

With most travel restricted during the pandemic, Tomforde started writing and published her first book, Mile High on June 4, 2022.

Her other books include: The Right Move, Caught Up and the Right Move.

Naturally, she is a lifelong sports fan and used to play volleyball in college.

A fun fact about her is that she once flew a US president for his entire campaign before election day, and then got to fly his family to the inauguration.