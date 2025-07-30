The Book

Cate was a top musician in a leading orchestra—until a disastrous solo humiliated her on the world stage. Traumatised, she abandons her instrument, retrains as a language teacher, reinvents herself online, and travels the world.

Ten years later, after her mother’s death, Cate returns to her bleak Midlands hometown, where she’s drawn into mentoring Sarah, a talented teenage horn player with no professional training. Sarah dreams of making music her career, but her family can’t aord a decent instrument or lessons. She learns by ear, her talent undeniable but her future uncertain. Cate is the only one who can help.

When a local amateur orchestra announces a concert featuring the piece that once destroyed Cate’s career, Sarah’s big break is at stake. For Cate, helping her succeed could mean redemption—if she can finally face her own past.

Author facts

Author Caroline Swinburne

Caroline Swinburne is piano teacher and qualified music therapist who previously worked for the BBC. Originally a French horn player, she became obsessed with the piano and now runs a successful teaching practice in south-east London, as well as writing music-themed fiction. www.carolineswinburne.com

Why read this book

Caroline explains: “As a teenager, music was my life and my world revolved around lessons, practice, youth orchestra rehearsals and concerts. I studied for two music degrees, then joined the BBC with ambitions to work in music radio. But I got side-tracked by speech feature-making and abandoned music to work as a reporter and producer specialising in stories about the developing world

Fast-forward to my forties, when motherhood was making globe-trotting unsustainable, and – somewhat to my amazement – my older son was showing a keen interest in music. The time had come for a career change; I initially retrained as a music therapist and came to see that my relationship with music, and with the horn, was complex, and at times dysfunctional, but essential for my well-being.

Cate rose far higher than me, and fell far lower – but like her, I spent decades ignoring a vital part of being and pretending to be someone I wasn’t. Thankfully, I came to my senses before it was too late. Reflecting on all this was the motivation for the book.”

What we thought

A sensitive and eye opening peek behind the world of the orchestra in a close knit group, how do you deal with your problematic past that only an insider could recount.. A fascinating read Natalie Key for Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/09/2025 ISBN: 9781835742877 Price: £9.99

