The Book

Crime Thriller - Dig Two Graves by Gigi Johnson

Two minors, a boy and a girl, are victims of sexual abuse at a children's home.

The boy escapes and grows to become a man on a mission: to hunt down and take out the abusers. But the girl remains trapped.

Officers Brady and Jones and their team attempt to follow the clues but are faced with significant challenges along the way.

At least Jones is able to find some relief in her social life.

But is her new man hiding a dark secret?

And whatever became of the girl who was left behind?'

The Authors

Gigi Johnston is the pseudonym of two authors. In her teaching career, Gill (Gigi) Willows often co-wrote alongside her pupils. Sometimes, the learners themselves inspired Gill with their ability to problem-solve and to imagine beyond limits. Charlotte Johnston was one such pupil. (In fact, Charlotte went on to study creative writing in the USA.) Many years later, a chance meeting led to Gill and Charlotte combining their writing skills again. ‘Dig Two Graves’ is the result.

How The Book Came About

They explain: “Charlotte (Johnston) and I were pupil and teacher nearly thirty years ago and had fun writing together, despite the age difference! A chance meeting years later got us reminiscing about our past efforts. Significantly, we both agreed how frustrating we found it to read a novel, only to be let down by a huge anti-climax at the end. We joked that we could probably do a better job ... and realised that we might actually be able to do just that! We discussed our plot ideas and what would constitute that stunning ending. In fact the ending was written within a few weeks of starting the novel! (We fed off each other's enthusiasm!) So we would hope that readers who, like us, are tired of seeing plots fizzle out, find our work engaging and suspenseful and catch their breath at the denouement!”

RELEASE DATE: Out now: ISBN: 9781805145127 Price: £10.99

What We Thought

A crime thriller concerning historical victims of sexual abuse at a children's home, this is a truely compelling read on a very sensitive subject with the two victims one seeking retribution while the other is still haunted by the abuse and the abuser. A gripping must read storyline that tugs at the emotions. Female First

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

