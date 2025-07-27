The Book

Yours Is The Earth

Each in their own way, three American brothers deal with the unexpected death of their father in 1913, while salmon fishing in Ireland.

The youngest, Edward, still at school in England completes his last year and, when war breaks out, immediately joins the Royal Flying Corps. He sees action in Northern France, is then seconded to the Royal Naval Air Service and sent to East Africa to tackle the German cruiser, Königsberg.

Gerald, the middle brother and an opportunist marries, against his father's specific wishes and on the very day he dies, the heiress daughter of a social climbing neighbour in Washington, DC, to enable him to maintain his compulsive gambling habits.

Chadwyck, the eldest, takes his mother, after the funeral at their estate in Scotland, to their vineyard in South Africa. There he gets involved in diamond mining and meets Adelaide, the daughter of a neighbour, whom he marries, with tragic results. Distraught and for the wrong reasons, he joins the Cape Squadron of the Royal Navy and is posted to Mafia Island, where he is reunited with Edward.

Fiction based on fact, the story develops with the three brothers playing a pivotal role in each other's lives and the war in its separate parts.

Author Simon Munro Kerr

The Author

Simon Munro Kerr was born by the river Tweed in Scotland in 1940. He has been variously a soldier with the Cameron Highlanders, a Deb's delight, an actor, the first person to say the name James Bond on screen in Dr. No, a commercial lobster fisherman in Nova Scotia, a restaurateur there and again later in Italy, Consultant to Interbras in London developing Brazilian markets in West Africa, property development in Scotland and Spain and more recently, a Casa rural keeper and wine maker in the mountains, south of Granada.

How the book came about

Simon explains: "I started this book in 1988, shortly after my wife died. I bought the lighthouse keepers' house on the Isle of Jura and, perhaps hoping for inspiration from the spirit of George Orwell, started drafting story lines about the first World War, loosely based on my grandfather's adventures, he who had fought through the entire war. As had his brother, William, who ended up as head of the Australian Navy, they even named a range of mountains after him in Australian Antarctica!.

A year later I met Ector Munn when I was staying in Palm Beach and we became good friends. We talked for hours about his life and I recorded a lot of it on a micro cassette player. He gave me copies of some of his diaries, vignettes of time with Teddy Roosevelt in Egypt in 1909. Working for the U.S. State Department at the end of the war in Archangel, liaising between them & General Ironside, during the Bolshevik rebellion and, between the two, he gave me the bones of this book".

What we thought: This is an interesting and quite compelling novel that deals with personal human tragedy and blame against the backdrop of WW1. A novel with a moving emotional story recommended reading. Natalie Key for Female First

Released 28/07/2025 ISBN: 9781836283126 Price: £12.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

