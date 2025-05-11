The Book

The Travellers Tales by Alastair Cairns Hull

1971 was a time of significant change. In many parts of the world border crossings were opening up. There was a freedom and desire to travel through undiscovered countries. Further education gave a generation of young people new visions to explore and discover different cultures, languages and religions. There was a freedom to become adventurous. The overland route to India and the Far East was open and followed by many inquisitive people from Europe and North America.

During this time there was a dramatic revolution in music, clothing and social attitude. A desire to get away from traditional family routines. Drugs and looser sexual morals were easily accepted. The war in Vietnam raged on, generating demonstrations and draft dodgers. When following the trail there were many people to meet, those travelling with similar quests, those serving the travellers with food and resting places. There were villages, towns and cities to explore. It was an era when the trail promised wonder, adventure and excitement.

About The Author

Alastair Cairns Hull

Alastair Cairns Hull has spent five decades seeking out and collecting the colourful, unusual and unexpected while travelling to remote bazaars in unfrequented corners of Afghanistan and Iran. From those travels he has gained a deep knowledge of the people. For the items he found there he felt it was important to show where and how they fitted into these cultures.

How The Book Came About

Alastair explains: “The first concept of this book I had was travelling in the back of a 4x4 truck in north Ethiopia. Covered in dust, unable to see the scenery, I envisioned over the following two days, each chapter in my mind as film-flash cards. I did not write any text for the novel for over five years.

Travelling many times through central Asia, I had built up stories of people met, the places visited during my travels. It was important to share them with those who enjoyed travelling in the 60s and 70s, and who now reflect on their experiences.

There are still many from a different generation who want to travel the world independently, to find unusual places each with a personal quest.”

What We Thought - An interesting book inspired by the authors urge to travel and explore the world if you are wanting to travel then this will wet your thirst further. Natalie Key Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/05/2025 ISBN: 9781836282907 Price: £10.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

