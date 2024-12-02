Growing up in Havana, Cuba, my childhood was defined by an insatiable curiosity about the natural world and the Universe's vast mysteries. I devoured books on astronomy, physics, and chemistry, often supplementing my reading with scribbled notes and imaginative stories. This dual passion for science and storytelling laid the foundation for what would become my future career.

Author Omara Williams

Driven by a love for discovery, I pursued a degree in Nuclear Engineering at Havana University. My studies took me to Russia for training in nuclear reactor operations and involved research on fuel payload optimisation. This rigorous academic and technical background taught me the importance of detail, accuracy, and systematic thinking—skills that would later prove invaluable in my writing.

While my career path seemed firmly rooted in science, life had other plans. A chance meeting on a beach with the man who would become my husband led me to England, where I faced the challenge of starting afresh. Embracing a new culture, I transitioned into software engineering, earning diplomas in Information Systems from Leeds University and building a successful career in software management. Yet, amidst the demands of professional life, my passion for storytelling continued to simmer.

Turning My Curiosity into Creativity

It wasn’t until years later, amidst the routines of work and family life, that I revisited the question that had sparked my imagination as a child: What if? This simple question became the catalyst for The Space Traveller’s Lover, my debut novel that explores themes of love, duty, and humanity while remaining firmly rooted in scientific plausibility.

The novel was born out of my fascination with the unknown and the desire to create a world where science and imagination coexist seamlessly. Drawing on my expertise in nuclear physics and software systems, I envisioned a future shaped by groundbreaking technologies such as brain-controlled systems, limitless energy sources, and the possibility of interstellar travel.

These scientific elements are not embellishments but form the backbone of the story, offering readers a glimpse into a future that feels imaginative and achievable. By incorporating those concepts into the story, I hoped to inspire readers to question the boundaries of what we know and dream of what might be possible.

My Journey to Publication

Writing a novel is a monumental task, especially with the demands of a full-time career and family life. It meant that my evenings and weekends became dedicated to writing, as it was the only time I had spare. In my case, the writing process was as much about personal discovery as it was about storytelling. Developing believable characters, exploring their emotions, and immersing myself in their experiences allowed me to reflect on my own journey.

At its heart, science fiction is a genre of exploration. It allows writers to pose questions that challenge our understanding of reality and imagine solutions that lie just beyond our reach. For me, it’s a way to merge my scientific background with my creative instincts.

Once the first draft was complete, the real work began. I spent months self-editing, refining the dialogue, tightening the plot, and ensuring the scientific elements were accurate. I then sought professional editing to polish the manuscript further. When it came to publishing, I weighed the pros and cons of self-publishing, traditional publishing, and hybrid models. Ultimately, I chose self-publishing for the creative freedom and speed it offered, despite the challenges of marketing and promotion.

In The Space Traveller’s Lover, I delve into many of the biggest questions mankind will ask: Are we alone in the Universe? Can we transcend our biological limitations? What is the meaning of life? These questions resonate with readers because they tap into universal human curiosity. By grounding these ideas in current scientific understanding, I aim to create stories that are both thought-provoking and accessible.

My Advice for Aspiring Authors

The response to The Space Traveller’s Lover exceeded my expectations. Reaching Amazon's #1 spot in the YA War & Military category and winning accolades such as the Global Book Awards and the NYC Big Book Award were thrilling milestones. But the greatest reward was hearing from readers who found inspiration and joy in my work.

For anyone aspiring to write science fiction, my advice is rooted in both my scientific and creative experiences:

Embrace Your Unique Perspective : Whether your background is in science, art, or anything else, your experiences offer a unique lens through which to tell your story. Use it to your advantage.

: Whether your background is in science, art, or anything else, your experiences offer a unique lens through which to tell your story. Use it to your advantage. Be Patient and Persistent : Writing is a long process, and success rarely comes overnight. Celebrate small milestones and keep moving forward.

: Writing is a long process, and success rarely comes overnight. Celebrate small milestones and keep moving forward. Balance Science with Storytelling : While accuracy is important, don’t let it overshadow the emotional and human aspects of your story. Readers connect with characters first and foremost.

: While accuracy is important, don’t let it overshadow the emotional and human aspects of your story. Readers connect with characters first and foremost. Learn Continuously: Writing, editing, and marketing are skills that require practice and ongoing learning. Seek feedback, read widely, and stay open to new ideas.

My journey from nuclear engineering to science fiction has been one of unexpected twists and discoveries. It has taught me that creativity knows no bounds and that the skills we develop in one area of life can enrich and transform another.

For anyone with a story to tell, it’s never too late to start. Science fiction, with its endless possibilities, offers a unique platform to inspire, challenge, and entertain. All it takes is the courage to ask, What if?

Omara Williams is a British science-fiction author. She has earned widespread acclaim for her debut novel, The Space Traveller’s Lover, which became an international bestseller on Amazon, reaching the #1 spot in the YA War and Military Category. Praised as a “remarkable tour de force” by The Scotsman, her work has garnered multiple awards, including the Global Book Award, BookFest Award, and Literary Titan Award, among others.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

