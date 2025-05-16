Instead, the spotlight falls on these three: Michel Ney : A legendary Marshal of France, torn between duty, glory, and a passionate mistress who follows him through the chaos of war—while harbouring a secret that could bring down the Emperor himself.

: A legendary Marshal of France, torn between duty, glory, and a passionate mistress who follows him through the chaos of war—while harbouring a secret that could bring down the Emperor himself. Sir Robert Wilson : A sharp-elbowed British general and diplomat, whose relentless hatred of Napoleon fuels a dangerous ambition to kill him.

: A sharp-elbowed British general and diplomat, whose relentless hatred of Napoleon fuels a dangerous ambition to kill him. Michael Bruce: A young immoral dissolute Etonian, plucked from the pleasures of the Grand Tour and thrown unwillingly into the maelstrom of Europe’s greatest conflict.

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars, this character-driven epic follows three very different men whose lives become entwined from the moment Napoleon crowns himself Emperor to the eve of his ill-fated Russian campaign

Glory Beckons

From Paris to Moscow, Lisbon to Stockholm, these men meet and clash in battlefields and boudoirs alike. Their destinies collide in a world where love, honour, and survival hang in the balance—and where glory is the ultimate prize.

Glory Beckons is the first in a two-part series. “Three men in a War”. The sequel, Fleeting Glory, follows the three men through the Russian retreat to the aftermath of Waterloo.

The Author

Author Jean Baveystock brings a wealth of historical insight to her fiction. A seasoned vintner with years spent traversing France and Spain—the very landscapes of her novel—her inspiration stemmed from a rare bookshop find and a serendipitous meeting with the world’s foremost authority on Napoleon. Today, she resides in Hampshire with her extensive Napoleonic library and three working Golden Retrievers. Find out more via her website jeanbaveystock.com

How The Book Came into Being

Says Baveystock: “After I had researched my three fascinating heroes I couldn’t not write about them. I write the kind of stories I most enjoy reading—sweeping, character-driven tales inspired by real people, who helped shape the course of history. The Napoleonic era was the period that formed present-day Europe, with enough gory battles, immoral court life and elegant fashions to captivate anyone’s interest. This is a vast and ambitiously researched historical novel, based on true stories and eyewitness accounts of three men. Yes, it did all happen! Every character in the books lived—including, most unusually, the servants and the so-important horses. Even the love affairs. Especially the love affairs.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/05/2025 ISBN: 9781836282112 Price: £9.99

What we thought

For those who love a historical drama this is a novel filled with the emotions of love and hatred in eaqual measures set in a climate of war. It is easy to engage with the characters and you will be desperately awaiting next book in the story. I loved it Natalie Key Female First

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

