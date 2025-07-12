The Book

Keep Me Safe by Allison Meldrum

Keep Me Safe, follows investigative journalist, Maggie Shields, who dives into the disappearance of a high-profile missing person in her seaside town and uncovers a tangled web of corruption, murder, and betrayal stretching back a decade.

Battling OCD and still haunted by an unsolved murder she witnessed as a teenager—one her brother convinced her to stay silent about— Maggie is faced with a painful dilemma. And as she connects the dots between the two cases, Maggie exposes corporate cover-ups, a fatal data breach, and a deadly conspiracy…

With her career and sanity on the line, Maggie turns to an AI therapist for support—only to question whether the AI is helping her or being used to sabotage her investigation.

Battling threats, paranoia, and fractured trust, Maggie must confront her past and unravel the truth before it’s too late.

Will she bring justice to light—or fall victim to the shadows? Previously a newspaper and magazine journalist,

The author

Author and former journalist Allison Meldrum

Allison Meldrum has had multiple short stories published and selected as Editor’s Picks by Toasted Cheese and East of the Web. She has also contributed works to two short story anthologies through her involvement in Transcendent Authors, an international authors' group. Allison has previously published The Life I Owe Her, a novel about parenthood and friendship. Find out more via her website: https://allisonmeldrumauthor.com/

Why this book

Allison explains: “My inspiration to write this book is multi-pronged. Firstly, I wanted to draw on my experience as a journalist and reporter to craft a main character who has the drive, guts and determination to find the answers hidden in a local community.

I also wanted to shine a light on OCD – a common but misunderstood mental health condition which I have battled with myself in the past. I am drawn to neurodiverse sleuths such as Homeland’s Carrie Mathison and (more recently) ITV drama Patience. In my main character, Maggie, I wanted to show how OCD can have an insidious eect on suerers’ self-confidence and ability to work and maintain relationships.

And finally, the AI concept was sparked by a conversation with a therapist who joked she’d soon be replaced by an AI Therapy Hologram. I wanted to explore the idea of what could go wrong when vulnerable people turn to this technology in their hour of need.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/09/2025 ISBN: 9781835742839 Price: £9.99

In Our Opinion:

A storyline that absorbs, especially if AI scares or worries the reader. Keep me Safe is mystery that will draw you the reader in and have you looking over your shoulder while reading. Natalie Key for Female First

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

