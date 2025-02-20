The second book in the series is perfect for fans of Stephen Booth, Anthony Horrowitz, and Peter Robinson.

Last Stop Lyndhurst by David Matthews

Retired Scotland Yard detective Joe Loxley’s peaceful retirement with his wife in the New Forest is abruptly shattered when, out of the blue, he begins receiving a series of threatening notes.

Events take an even more sinister turn when the body of a philanthropic local businessman, Roger Turnbull, is found shot dead in the forest. As the murder investigation unfolds, each shocking discovery exposes the creeping reach of urban crime, extending its ominous grip deep into the hills of Purbeck. Meanwhile, the harassment of Loxley and his wife escalates to new levels of menace.

What follows is a twisting tale of greed and fear, with the possibility of sudden death a constant, chilling companion.

The Author

Author David Matthews

David Matthews was born in the East End of London and spent his formative years living in Shoreditch during the sixties and seventies. After working in the City of London for many years, he took early retirement and found time to indulge his fondness for the written word. This has led to the publication of four books. David now lives in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

How The book Came To Be

David explains: “Having set the original ‘Oxford Trinity’ back in the eighties, I thought rather than follow up immediately with another adventure for DCI Loxley and his sidekick Cumber set back in those times, it occurred to me that it might be more interesting to bring them up to the present day and find out what had happened to them in that passage of time. Linking the modern day ‘Lyndhurst story back to the original ‘Trinity’ case seemed a logical path for the new story to follow.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/04/2025 ISBN: 9781835742099 Price: £9.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

