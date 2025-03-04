The Book

Miltons Garden Milton Kippersky just wants an easy life

Milton Kippersky just wants an easy life, but the universe has other ideas. A temporal rift in his garden unleashes dark forces, with only Milton standing between humanity and the end of life on Earth as we know it.

Armed with nothing but a spatula, a sense of hope and an insatiable desire for toasted goods, Milton and an unlikely band of associates set off on the journey of a lifetime, in search of answers, solutions and the slightest sense that they might actually know what they’re doing.

Will Milton rise to the challenge and discover his true purpose in life? Will humanity be saved? Will he ever get his hands on the perfect slice of toast? The answers are to be found in the garden.

The Author

Brian M Rice is married to Maria with two grown daughters who still depend on him for car-related issues, free food and to borrow the dog. Home is the magnificent Peak District. When not writing, Brian works as a teacher of Religious Studies and Philosophy and when feeling brave, has a go at stand-up comedy. Brian can often be found in IKEA, pondering whether he ought to try the meat free meatballs.

How The Book Came About

Brian explains: “I’ve had a full and varied work life including a Salvation Army Officer, Magician, Nurse, Philosophy teacher and stand-up comedian. Attempting to be a published author seemed the next natural step, creatively speaking.

The idea for the novel popped into my head many years ago when my children were toddlers. By the time the first draft was finished, both my children had become graduates and my hair had taken on a wise and silvery sheen. I wrote this book because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it and perhaps, just perhaps, other people would enjoy my work.

The book is greatly inspired by The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy which I stumbled across on Radio 4 in 1978. Douglas Adams' way with words, his ability to weave the fantastic with the mundane and keep me laughing was like a light going on. If my book makes people smile half as much as Adams, then I will have done my job!”

RELEASE DATE: 28/03/2025 ISBN: 9781836282136 Price: £9.99

