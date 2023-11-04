When did having it all become doing it all? Penny Baker is coping. Just about. Three kids, one dog, one lovely but sometimes oblivious husband. Tick, tick tick.

The mother of all problems Nancy Peach

She is even managing to hold her own among the competitive school mums - if you don’t look too closely. But when she finds herself also caring for her elderly mother, diagnosed with dementia, the household is thrown into disarray and Penny finds herself stretched to breaking point trying to meet everyone’s needs.

Can she make the new family situation work? And is there any chance of finding some space in it all for herself?

Author bio

Nancy Peach is a writer of women’s fiction, a mother of three, and an owner of various ridiculous-looking pets. She is also a practising doctor working for the NHS and a national cancer charity, and has been writing (in a terribly British, embarrassed, secretive way) for as long as she can remember. Nancy’s debut, Love Life was published in 2021

The Mother of All Problems by Nancy Peach Hera| On Sale: Out Now| Paperback £9.99 | Ebook £1.99 ISBN: 9781804366295

What we thought

A riveting journal of family life, you will laugh and cry through this warm, honest and utterly relatable book. The writing is totally absorbing, with the people so perfectly believable to such an extent that you can imagine taking part in their conversations and dealing with the situations. A truly refreshing and wonderful read. Female First

Follow Nancy on

Instagram Website Twitter

Read the interview with Nancy Peach as she talks about her book The Mother Of All Problems

click Here

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on