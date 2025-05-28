The Dark Side of the Countryside - Rural crime fiction that uncovers the sinister secrets beneath the surface of village life, where the Black Beasts of the Cotswolds and dark human nature both lurk. The real danger in the countryside often lies in the people, not just the mythical creatures.

An Ill Wind

The Book

When a young photographer Rachel Thomas, is attacked while searching for the elusive black beasts of the Cotswolds, newly appointed detective, Mark Mulroney knows this is not some random event.

Beneath the peaceful exterior of the English countryside, something more sinister lurks. His traditional policing methods lead him to uncover a huge people-smuggling enterprise along the coast of southwest England. But catching the leaders is more challenging, especially as Mark has mislaid what might be vital video evidence. The suspicious death of a boat owner who might have witnessed more than he should add more pressure on Mark and his equally inexperienced DC, to get a result. Meanwhile, Rachel has been befriended by the ringleader to find out what she knows, and it soon becomes clear she is very attracted to the man she knows as would be farmer, Finn Driscoll.

Told from three perspectives, the story follows the police investigation, Rachel’s relationship with Finn, and his own desperate attempts to extricate himself from the gang’s clutches.

In a race against time, the police need to catch the gang before Rachel’s life is in danger. Or can she save the man she loves from deeper involvement in a gang who will torture and murder if they must?

About The Author

Pam Keevil (born 1954) grew up in Colney Heath, Hertfordshire, and spent over thirty years as a primary schoolteacher, including sixteen years as a head teacher.

A history graduate from Y ork University, Pam also worked at Terry’s Chocolate Factory before deciding on a career in education. Her love of reading, which began as a child reading in tree branches with chocolate biscuits in hand, eventually led her to writing. After attending Swanwick Writer’s Summer School in 2012, Pam shifted from writing children’s stories to exploring the psychological dynamics between characters. She has since published three books, including Mayflies, a tale of love and supernatural advice. It's An Ill Wind is her latest novel.

What We Thought

With Pam's clever use of multiple narrative voices - victim, police, and perpetrator she produces thoroughly believeable characters. It grads you from the first paragraph and keep you hooked until the final conclusion. A must read for lovers of dark sinister crime novels. Natalie Key Female First

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

