The book

A More Perfect World - A novel set in a dystopian present-day London

Imagine a world where you can revisit your happiest memories. A world that doesn’t want you to leave. Ever.

A tale of thwarted love set in a place where the boundaries between the real and the virtual are dangerously blurred, and where your dearest memories may not be your own. A place where desire for a single person is heresy. Welcome to the Virtuality.

Patrick clings to poignant memories of his earlier, illicit relationship with Eva. When she goes missing, he embarks on a journey that takes him to the dark heart of The Virtuality.

He comes to realise that his own memories of grief for his deceased mother and his fractured relationship with Eva are fundamental to the very functioning of this virtual world—a world that never wants you to leave.

The Author

Author Rick Goldsmith

Rick Goldsmith was born in the East End of London and raised in Essex. He studied Fine Art and has worked as a participatory filmmaker with his own media company, Catcher Media, since 1997. An experienced scriptwriter, Rick has also performed his poetry and contributed to poetry magazines. A More Perfect Worldis his debut novel. He has lived in Herefordshire for over thirty years with his wife, Julia, and has two daughters, Aimee and Nina. Find out more at https://rickgoldsmithwriter.uk/

The story behind the book

Rick explains: “I began writing after my mother died. The urge to revisit her in her final moments, to say the things I wanted to say, but couldn’t, was the initial idea of the first draft. As writing progressed, I asked myself what if there was technology that could do that convincingly by tapping into one’s actual memories and improving them. Or even swapping memories. From that I considered what other things people might choose to “make life more perfect” like revisiting an unrequited love of your teenage years or working in the loveliest place you ever visited on holiday, and you could bring your friends too! And of course, pleasure in all its forms would be transformed. But there had to be a problem: and it was that monogamous relationships were forbidden. That’s when the book really took shape.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/04/2025 ISBN: 9781835742105 Price: £9.99

