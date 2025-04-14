TikTok dances and cat memes may appear to reign supreme, but old-school poetry is making a secret and surprising comeback. And it's not just your grandma's poetry club getting in on the action. Gen Z is leading the charge, proving that you can, in fact, express yourself in more than 280 characters.

According to recent figures, poetry book sales are booming thanks in no small part to a glut of bestselling titles by influencers like Donna Ashworth. The growth in self-publishing and the ease at which new releases can be publicised on social media are also credited with the trend. Last year, book sales were on track for a record £15.3 million, suggesting that writing and reading poems is no longer a minority pastime.

Ina Gancheva, the Bulgarian-born artist, poet, and curator of her own creative universe, is tipped to become Britain’s next big poetry sensation. Her work serves up raw emotions with a side of wit – and it’s being devoured internationally. Her poems explore the messy business of being human: relationships, self-worth, trauma, and everything in between.

They include Under This Flesh, the title of her lauded debut collection:

Under this flesh, lies a radiant spiritPlease come closer, you may hear it...

And Learning Curve, a gut-punch of a piece on emotional labour:

I am not an experience, a classroom or a short adventurenor am I a learning curve, for the unsure ones, to venture

Ina’s creative reach doesn’t stop at poetry. She’s also the founder of The Crude Gallery, an online space dedicated to showcasing her own visual artwork. Raw, intimate, and deeply expressive, the gallery serves as a digital companion to her written work—blending image and verse into a cohesive emotional language. Though currently focused solely on her own creations, it is set to expand in coming years to include other boundary-pushing artists whose work aligns with its unfiltered aesthetic.

Female First couldn't resist the opportunity to sit down with the tattooed (and very cool) poetry star to talk about her journey from scribbling in notebooks to publishing her debut, and how her visual art feeds into her poetic vision.

Q&A with Ina Gancheva

What inspired you to write Under This Flesh, and how did the concept for the collection come to life?

You know, it all started with a lot of emotions and a pile of paper! I struggled with expressing myself amidst the chaos of life—work, studies, family drama—you name it. So, I found solace in writing and reading alone. After years of scribbling in solitude, I started sharing my poems on social media. The flood of messages from friends and strangers pushed me to gather everything, delete socials, and dive deep into crafting this collection. It took almost a year of refining before I thought, Alright, let's see if this baby can charm others as much as it did me!

The book explores the complexities of the human experience. How much of it is drawn from your own life, and how much is imagination?

For me, writing is all about living it or feeling it through someone else's journey. So, my poems are deeply personal, drawn from my own experiences and emotional rollercoasters. Imagination? Nah, that's not invited here.

Poetry, perhaps unlike any other form of writing, resonates deeply with readers. What emotions or messages do you hope your audience takes away from your work?

I hope readers find comfort, a mirror to their own struggles, and maybe a little nudge to dive into their own depths. Whatever emotions bubble up—whether it’s healing, learning, or just pondering life—I’m all for it. Let's embrace our humanity and chat about the real stuff!

Your book doesn't shy away from contradictions and different perspectives. Why did you choose to embrace this approach in your poetry?

Life’s full of twists and turns, right? We grow, we change, and so do our views. Certainty in everything? Boring. I wanted my poems to reflect life’s messy beauty, where contradictions and evolving perspectives are the norm. It’s all about embracing the emotional rollercoaster of being human.

What role does the title Under This Flesh play in setting the tone for your collection, and how did you decide on it?

Under This Flesh hit me while writing the last poem. It just felt right—it captures the essence of diving deep into human existence and emotions that lurk beneath the surface. Plus, it sounds pretty poetic, doesn't it?

What poets or writers have influenced your style and perspective on poetry?

I'm a sponge for knowledge—stoicism, psychology, sociology—they all feed into my writing style. I can’t pin down one influencer, but anyone exploring human behaviour and relationships grabs my attention. My style? It's a blend of all these interests, sprinkled with a touch of rhyme to keep the flow.

You also run The Crude Gallery, an online space showcasing your visual artwork. What prompted you to create it, and how does it relate to your poetry?

The Crude Gallery was born from a need to express things that words alone couldn’t hold. I’ve always created visual pieces alongside my writing—sketches, digital collages, raw photo edits—and eventually I thought: why not give them their own home? It’s an evolving archive of my inner world. Everything on there is intensely personal, like the poems, just in a different medium. The name reflects the unpolished, emotional edge that runs through all my work.

Do you see The Crude Gallery expanding to feature other artists one day?

Possibly. Right now, it’s very much my own space—an extension of my voice and vision—but I’m open to the idea of collaboration down the line. If someone’s work carries the same raw honesty, the same refusal to be anything other than itself, then yes, that could be a beautiful addition.

Does creating visual art ever influence how you write poetry—or vice versa?

Always. Sometimes an image sparks a poem, sometimes a poem demands an image to go with it. They’re different languages, but the message is the same. I love the freedom of switching between the two. It keeps me grounded but also helps me stretch beyond the limits of a single form.

As a poet, do you find it challenging to balance artistic expression with creating work that connects with readers?

Not really. Emotions are universal. If my work speaks to someone, it's because they’ve found that connection within themselves. It’s a natural process. Those who struggle to connect with themselves may struggle with my poetry, and that’s okay. It’s all part of the journey.

Poetry book sales have been booming recently. Why do you think that is?

It's fascinating, right? Poetry seems to be having a resurgence, and I think it's because people are craving authenticity and emotional depth. In a world full of noise, poetry offers a direct connection to our emotions. It’s a way to pause, reflect, and express what’s often left unsaid. It’s also a great outlet for healing—many are turning to it for comfort in these uncertain times.

Featured Poems from Under This Flesh

Under This Flesh

by Ina Gancheva

Under this flesh, lies a radiant spirit Please come closer, you may hear it whispers which it whispers, songs it sings under the flesh, fluttering of broken wings here lie the truest colours of each creaturethe flaws, the pain, every repulsive feature Here are also the deepest, well-hidden desires the fondness of others, the care, the white liars Those properties – interwoven, create an inner mesh to keep ourselves within the frames, under this flesh

Learning Curve

by Ina Gancheva

When did I become your learning curveI did not agree to only your needs serveAs far as I remember, the agreement we hadwas to love & learn together, for me not a fad Were we not meant to grow as one, my dear? Am I mistaken for seeing you now disappear whilst taking all you’ve learnt, to foreign scenes referring your knowledge to “experience means”I am not an experience, a classroom or a short adventure nor am I a learning curve, for the unsure ones, to venture

Under This Flesh Ina Gancheva

Under This Flesh Ina’s critically acclaimed debut collection that explores themes of longing, loss, self-discovery, and survival, is out now. You can explore her visual world at The Crude Gallery, her online archive of poetic imagery and art.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

