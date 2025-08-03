Fed up with low pay, harassment and soulless office jobs, one woman chose sex work as a route to freedom, financial security and creative success. Here, equality campaigner and author Elizabeth ‘G’ reflects on the choices that changed her life – and why she refuses to apologise for them.

Writer & campainer Elizabth G

Like a lot of sex workers, I had many choices. I was university educated up to Master’s level and had worked in numerous corporate jobs. I hated it. It wasn’t me. Being chained to a desk five days a week, working for some middle-management arsehole, getting paid peanuts and being sexually harassed was not my idea of a fulfilling life. I could have chosen to stay there, remaining in a pool of my own misery.

However, one day I met a colleague who had been working in the same office for the best part of 30 years. I will never forget that dead look in her eyes. It still haunts me. And at the time, it scared me. I never wanted to look or feel that way. Ever. I knew I had to get out.

Sex work wasn’t high on my radar at that point. I had already worked in erotic massage parlours years before. It wasn’t until a few years later, when I had returned to the UK and was studying for my Master’s, that I decided to turn to escorting to pay my tuition fees. Some may say this was a last resort, but to me, it was a smart move. Because it meant I could work a lot fewer hours for a lot more money and still have time to focus on my studies.

Yes, there were financial pressures, but don’t a lot of people go through some kind of financial pressure whether they are a sex worker or not? Yet it is always sex work that is stigmatised as desperation and a last resort. What about a person choosing to scrub toilets because of a lack of money? Are they stigmatised in the same way? I think not. Scrubbing toilets, to me, is far more degrading than having lots of wonderful sex with great clients and getting paid handsomely for it.

Anyone who says ‘money doesn’t buy happiness’ has never struggled financially. Never had to worry about where their next meal is going to come from or how they will pay their bills. Money does bring happiness. It certainly did for me. Because it allowed me freedom of choice and freedom, to me, is everything. Freedom is my wealth. Sex work was a huge part of that.

Society and the media love to paint all sex workers as victims. That we are all damsels in distress. That there is nothing empowering about sex work. Well, let me tell you something: there is absolutely nothing empowering about poverty. At my lowest, estranged from my family in my early 20s, I didn’t even have enough money for tampons. It felt totally degrading and embarrassing to be in such a position. Sex work freed me from all of that.

I have achieved so much because of sex work. It enabled me to live a rich and full life in an affluent part of West London. It helped me to purchase my first property and rent it out as a holiday let, therefore creating passive income. It helped me to become a published author not just because of the financial aspect but because of the spare time it gave me to focus on my writing. A full-time job in an office would only have got in the way of that. It allowed me to take the time to invest in myself through intensive therapy over the course of many years, as well as investing time in helping others through volunteering. All of the above would not have happened had I not worked as a sex worker.

As I’ve said many times before, this is not my attempt to over-glamourise the sex industry, but I will not be denied my lived experiences. And for me, sex work was a smart career move that propelled my creative endeavours as well as my business ones. Those of us who are happy to do the job and understand the industry well know that it is an opportunity to invest in other businesses and grow new ventures.

The sex workers that I met over the years, for the most part, were intelligent, hardworking, ambitious women – and yes, I am using the word ambitious! For too long it’s been seen as a dirty word for women, but I think it’s great to be ambitious and to want a better life for yourself. It should be celebrated, not scoffed at. Because at the end of the day, like it or not, many people who choose to become sex workers choose that path for a better quality of life in the long run.

Elizabeth G. is a British author and podcaster who campaigns for, and is a vocal advocate of, equality for sex workers. She is currently trying to expand the scope of The Equality Act 2010 to include the sex industry in order to protect those working within it from discrimination. Her candid memoir, ‘Unashamed: Why Do People Pay for Sex?’ is out now.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

