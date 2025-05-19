The Book

London is both the novel's kaleidoscopic setting and a prime mover in its main characters' dizzying reversals of fortune.

You Said She's Where

Well, why not here? All along something like this had been threatened. Why not in the place she had seen as ultimate safety?

Bound and gagged in her family’s home Miranda – young and till now clever and courageous – knows only terror at what might come next.

It had started so small: just some anonymous jokes. A horse-drawn hearse bearing a viciously worded wreath at the party celebrating her recently widowed father’s imminent marriage. Then a dissecting-room severed hand left in her flat. Soon the threats get worse and turn fatal, as a seeming sex game ends in a hanging.

And always the unknown killer's ‘calling card’ while Miranda, unwittingly aided by her family, comes ever closer to her own destruction.

What Do We Know About The Author

As an in-house editor (Penguin, Thames & Hudson, Secker & Warburg, Macdonald Educational) Sue Webb's job largely featured rewriting, from putting art histories more distinctly into the author's' voice to rewording an uberdude Russian poet from scratch. Subsequently she continued as a ghostwriter, and as the author of two sagas, a social comedy and a psychological thriller.

Sue explains: “No way had I in mind a mere whodunnit. What did impel me was the desire to write a ‘whydunnit’.

Only in this way could ‘You Said She’s Where?’ achieve a needful scope, above all in its characterisations.

Murders vary infinitely. Some can befall anyone: a random hostage, say. Elsewhere someone might strive to live their best life and still be a born victim: an obvious mark. A murder can be personal and intricately plotted; alternatively the most grand-guignol extinction can spring from the smallest incitement, cascading to its climax via some banal accident.

From such complexities I wanted to create a drama whose characters cannot but respond, for better or worse, to every turn of events; no matter what hammer-blows or enticements befall them.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/05/2025 ISBN: 9781836282679 Price: £10.99

What Did We Think.

You Said She's Where with its very clever, very cunning, and deliciously devious plot, will keep you wondering why and who all the way through. Sue Webb is a very deep thinking author you will love this novel. Natalie Key Female First

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

