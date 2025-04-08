The Book

Siblings a story of resilience, A story of healing, and the unbreakable bonds of family and love.

Family is supposed to be your safe place. But what happens when lies shatter all trust?

Emma has always longed for love and honesty, but her world has been built on betrayal. Her parents lied. Her partner deceived her. The people closest to her turned out to be strangers hiding secrets.

Through the chaos, Emma’s sister, Holly, remains her only anchor—her unwavering ally in a sea of distrust. Together, they seek to uncover the truth: about their family, their past, and themselves.

Can the bond between sisters heal the wounds inflicted by others? Or will the truth destroy what little they have left?

Poignant, gripping, and ultimately hopeful, Siblings: Emma’s Story is a tale of heartbreak and resilience, exploring the depths of family bonds and the courage it takes to rebuild a broken life.

The Authors story

Hilary Coombes was born in Devon, England, and nine days later joined her new family in Bristol. Nearly fifty years on, she was reunited with her biological family—a profound experience that inspired her Siblings trilogy, which explores the emotional impact of separation from one’s roots. Hilary has worked as a librarian, teacher, and journalist. She is an award-winning author and writes gritty, romantic fiction.

How the book came about

Hilary explains: “As an adoptee, my journey to find my birth family was anything but simple. It meant countless trips to archives across the UK, poring over records, and following fragile paper trails until I finally found my birth mother and, unexpectedly, three full siblings. That reunion changed my understanding of family, identity, and the ever-present debate of nature versus nurture.

Inspired by my own experience, this book delves into the intricate bonds of family, offering an authentic and nuanced perspective on adoption and reunion. The adoptee experience is often simplified or misunderstood, but using fiction, I aim to bring its emotional highs and lows to life—moments of heartbreak, discovery, and the unexpected joy of seeing your own quirks reflected in someone else.

Though my birth mother has since passed, the connections I made endure, shaping both my life and this story. At its heart, this novel is about family—its complexities, its power, and the ties that never truly break.”

What We Thought

A poignant and deeply thoughtful book that explores the true bonds of family in difficult circumstances. Can lies and deceit ever be overcome as the reasons behind them are exposed. This is a moving story that delves into the matter. Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/06/2025 ISBN: 9781835742334 Price: £9.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

