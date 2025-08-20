Stacey Jackson is combining music and literature in a way that hasn’t been done before. Her upcoming release, How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mum, set to launch on 30 September 2025, is not just a novel — it’s a multi-platform experience that integrates storytelling with original music.

Stacey Jackson image Shane Finn

Known for her dance anthems and collaborations with artists like Snoop Dogg, Jackson is now expanding her creative reach into publishing. This release is a musical novel that comes in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats, each designed to work alongside a full original soundtrack.

“I’m not interested in chasing trends. I’m chasing feelings,” Jackson says. That idea runs throughout the project. The soundtrack includes 18 original songs plus a bonus track, with five singles identified as strong commercial contenders. Each chapter of the book is paired with a song, allowing readers to engage with the story emotionally and sonically.

In the eBook version, readers can click on hyperlinks to hear the songs in real time. The print edition features QR codes, and the audiobook includes fully mastered tracks woven into the narration. This design allows the narrative and music to unfold together, giving readers a new way to experience a story.

“All formats are designed to work together,” Jackson’s team explains in the press release. “It offers readers and listeners an interactive storytelling experience that bridges literature and music in a dynamic, cross-platform way.”

Stacey Jackson - World’s First Musical Novel 'How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mum'

This project is a first in the publishing and music world. The immersive edition, featuring spatial audio, pushes the experience even further by creating a surround-sound atmosphere for listeners.

Jackson is no stranger to reinvention. In recent years, she has also launched The Gen-X-Perience, a podcast aimed at spotlighting Generation X and its cultural impact. “We were reinventing ourselves long before it became a branding strategy,” she says. “Gen X has lived so many versions of life that didn’t need to be posted or monetized — we just did the thing.”

Her musical novel fits right into that ethos. The project invites audiences to reflect, remember, and rediscover — while also dancing through it. “Everything I’m putting out this year is about truth and reinvention — owning your story, even the messy bits,” she explains.

The music side of the release includes contributions from DJ Sparadise and co-writer Ramzi Sleiman. “Ramzi is my secret weapon. He knows how to push me vocally in the best way possible. DJ Sparadise brought that bounce — the pulse that makes the song lift.”

Stacey Jackson (image Shane Finn)

Lead single Blinded By Goodbye captures the emotional weight of heartbreak while staying upbeat and club-ready. “It’s fierce because pain can be fierce. And it’s euphoric because healing doesn’t have to be quiet,” Jackson says. “Sometimes you just need to blast a breakup banger and shake it off with a little glitter and a lot of bass.”

With this release, Jackson is inviting her audience to step into a new kind of storytelling — one that reflects the complexity of life, the power of music, and the importance of staying connected to emotion. Whether you read the book, listen to the album, or stream the immersive version, one thing is clear: Stacey Jackson is turning the page on how we engage with stories.

Press and fans alike can preview the album through a special smart link, with visuals and interactive elements available for media. Final album artwork is still being finalised, but the concept is already attracting attention.

As an artist who has always balanced creativity with bold ideas, Stacey Jackson is not just releasing a book. She’s launching an entirely new format — and inviting her audience to come along for the ride.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

