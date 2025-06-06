I enjoy novels where the action takes place on the road and on the run. This was the inspiration when writing Small Acts of Deceit. The story begins in Camden Town, London, before moving to Norfolk, Lincoln, Sleaford, Blackpool, and finally Cumbria. The book features plot twists and is fast-paced.

Author Kate High

While the novel revolves around murder, escape, and finding the truth, it also highlights the dysfunctional relationships within the Gilcrest family.

'All happy families resemble one another, but each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.' The quote is from Leo Tolstoy. As someone who grew up in a dysfunctional family, I had an inside view. But as Tolstoy suggests, each unhappy family is individual and unique. I used negative childhood experiences as a spur to determine a different, better life. Mauve, the main protagonist of my fifth novel, finds herself on the run when accused of two murders.

At the heart of Small Acts of Deceit is the relationship between half-sisters Mauve and Lena. When Bonnie, Lena’s mother, dumps her daughter onto her father, the tycoon Henry Gilcrest, Lena and Mauve are then both aged thirteen. Lena lived as part of Henry’s family for five years until her disruptive behaviour made Henry agree to send her back to Bonnie.

The relationship between the half-siblings and their father was complex. Henry was scrupulous in leaving his daughters the same monetary legacy, but Mauve, the legitimate daughter, inevitably achieved greater wealth after inheriting from her rich mother. Lena equated money and the amount of time spent with their father as a measure of how much he loved her. Having lived as part of his family for only five years and ending up with less money, Lena saw the division in Mauve’s favour as unfair, provoking jealousy and bitterness. It is later, as adults, that the toxicity in the relationship rises to the surface.

Survivors of dysfunctional childhoods, often damaged, can be unable to deal with normal social situations or relationships. Having had a philandering father, an uninterested mother, and a half-sibling who hated her, Mauve, as an adult, is not likeable. She is selfish, unreliable, and often cruel. Given her background, it is not surprising that her relationships with her past and present partners, as well as her son, are fractious. Despite her wealth, she is desperately unhappy; her life is a mess. The ripple effect of Lena’s damaged childhood also affects her relationships as an adult, especially with her daughter, Eliza.

As with my previous novels, there are elements of humour. And finding out Mauve's background and the reasons for her behaviour might soften the reader's view of her.

The name Mauve was stolen from a dear friend with a French father. In English she would be Violet.

An intriguing thriller following Mauve, whose life unravels when she discovers her half-sister’s flat covered in blood, with only a doll linked to a past murder at the scene

Kate's Latest Book Acts of Small Acts of Deceit is out now SBN: 9781835742143 Price: £9.99

