Nothing goes better with a British summer like complaining about the heat, a cuppa in the afternoon and lounging in the park with a good book.

If you’re struggling to find something to read, don’t worry. Here are quick reviews of three books by Black female authors you need to read while the sun lasts.

The Vanishing Half

The Vanishing by Brit Bennett

Detailing the story of light-skinned Black twins who escape their little fictional town of Mallard, The Vanishing Half centres around the lives of Desiree and Stella Vignes and their daughters.

With the story spanning 50 years, from the 1940s to the 1990s, the book explores themes of colourism, domestic abuse and white passing.

The second book from Brit Bennet, The Vanishing Half, debuted at no.1 on The New York Times fiction bestseller list in 2020.

Hurry and read it before the show is released, as HBO has acquired the rights to the story for a limited series with Bennett as executive producer.

Review (7.8/10): I had never heard of Brit Bennet before being gifted this book, and now I would place this book in my top 10 favourite Summer reads. It is a heartbreaking and raw portrayal of self-acceptance, sibling love and a desperation to escape. I would 100% recommend it.

Parable of the Sower

Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower is a 1993 speculative fiction and is one of the most well-known books from the Californian author.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Earth heavily affected by climate change and social inequality, Parable of the Sower is a story about Lauren Olamina, a young woman who can feel the pain of others.

Parable of the Sower was picked by readers of the New York Times as the top science fiction nomination for the best book of the last 125 years.

Review (8/10): It’s hard for me to describe this book. Is it dystopian, a social commentary on the environment and social issues or something completely different? Take it from me, it’s best not to try and figure out what genre this book is. The best thing to do is to pick it up and enjoy a story like no other.

Beloved

This novel won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction a year after publication and was ranked as the best work of American fiction by The New York Times from 1981 to 2006.Set after the American Civil War, Toni Morrison’s novel tells the story of a formerly enslaved family whose home is haunted by a malevolent spirit.

The book was later adapted into a movie in 1998 starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover.

Review (9.3/10): No one can write the way Toni Morrison does. The book addresses important issues such as the psychological effects of slavery, dysfunctional family dynamics and grief.

Beloved stands out in its exploration of a mother-daughter relationship and how a bond so strong can dangerous bind someone to the past, which can harm personal development. While certainly not a light read, Beloved is a book I think everyone should read.

by Vanely Barumire Female First