Vindicta is an historical novel based on little known true events of the Napoleonic war in1808 involving a Scottish-monk-come-intelligence-agent and Jacques Marquet, a spy catcher for Napoleon.

Vindicta

The Book

It is 1808. Napoleon is nearing the zenith of his power. Desperate to dent his supremacy, the British government sends James Robertson, a middle-aged, overweight monk on a secret mission to persuade a Spanish general to betray Napoleon. Meanwhile, Jacques Marquet, a passionate supporter of the Revolution, is appointed chief spy-catcher for northern Germany, despite his career being blighted by his aristocratic birth.

Landed on the north German coast, Robertson narrowly avoids capture. In Hamburg he is spotted by Marquet but on this occasion managed to evade him. The monk discovers that the Spanish general and his troops have moved into Denmark and travels north.

A desperate game of cat and mouse then unfolds as Robertson tries to persuade the general to defect, while all the time avoiding capture by Marquet. The journey will take him through Denmark, Germany and into Bavaria as the Scottish monk continues his fight against Napoleon.

Learn About The Author

Roger Hunt has had a lifelong interest in history. After a business career, most recently in executive search, he has researched the remarkable story of the Scottish Benedictine monk, James Robertson. Vindicta is a novel closely based on events in 1808. Roger lives in West Berkshire.

How The Book Came About

Roger explains: “I discovered James Robertson reading Elizabeth Longford’s biography of the Duke of Wellington. From the research in primary and secondary sources in Britain, Denmark, Spain and Germany, the idea came to write a novel about two unusual, flawed characters – Robertson and his nemesis, Jacques Marquet. Robertson is still remembered by members of the Robertson clan in Scotland. Marquet’s portrait by Ingres hangs in the National Gallery in London.”

Vindicta is due to be published on the 28th May 2025.

