The Book

A moving and compelling tragedy which although sad in outcome has moments of great beauty as well as joy and humour.

Visitations

Dana, a solitary woman from Eastern Europe, dies in a New Zealand nursing home, leaving behind a trove of notebooks and a trail of memories. The nurse who discovers them is drawn into Dana’s life, the tragedy at the heart of it and Dana’s quest to make her world right again. As the nurse reads, she navigates through profound sorrow and complex emotions, experiencing both the strangeness and allure of the woman’s memoir-like writings.

Daniela Dragas’s lyrical prose imbues Dana’s story with philosophical insight, creating a rich tapestry of reflection and wonder. The narrative explores themes of memory, identity, and the fluid boundaries between past and future, inviting readers to ponder their own place in a diverse world.

Visitations offers a captivating and thought-provoking journey, engaging readers with its storytelling and deep introspection. It will linger in your mind, challenging and inspiring you long after the final page.

About The Author

Daniela Dragas is a word lover, memory keeper and a writer. Her writing has appeared in various magazines and journals. She holds an MA (Distinction) in Creative Writing from the IIML, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. Daniela grew up in Zagreb and currently lives in Wellington.

How The Book Came About

Daniela explains: “Visitations is based on very real events from my backstory. During the 90s I left Croatia due to the civil war and moved to New Zealand. One of my main characters has the same journey, and this book explores the far reaching consequences of that decision. It could be equally said that the book is about displacement, un-belonging, identity, parenting, spirituality, faith, New Zealand ... or in other words ''otherness'' in its many incarnations.”

Why should you read Visitations?

This is a book written with such deep feeling and inward connection that will leave you with lingering impressions, that will make want to rethink your views on so many things. Visitations is sad in outcome but has moments of great beauty and Daniela is a beautiful and connective expressive writer. Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/04/2025 ISBN: 9781836281627 Price: £20.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

