For us romcom authors, dating isn’t just a quest for romantic love—it’s also a rich seam of hilarious (or tragic!) material. While poets at open mic nights wreak revenge on the rotters who did them wrong, and singers belt out tales of heartbreak, we novelists gather everything—awkward dates, disastrous dinners, delightful idiosyncrasies—and toss it into our creative melting pot to cook up characters and situations that leap off the page.

Author Rosemary Dun

One that sticks in my mind? A man who carried sachets of tomato ketchup in his pockets everywhere he went, “just in case.” (I’m sure I’ll use that somewhere!)

Even so, I think writers make excellent dates. We’re curious—nosy, in the best way—and genuinely fascinated by the gory details of your exes. We’re not judging… but we may well be taking notes. Don’t be alarmed if we jot down how something feels, even mid-breakup. We like our creative meat fresh. That might sound off-putting, but there’s no need to wear a string of garlic—we’re not emotional vampires. Just endlessly fascinated by human nature (ours included).

Newer writers sometimes worry someone might recognise themselves in their fiction. Is there a chance your ex might twig that you slipped him between the pages? In my experience, it’s highly unlikely—and if he does, deny everything. We are, after all, spinners of yarns, tellers of tall tales (with a healthy eye on libel laws). Top tip: change their name, shuffle their appearance, blend two people together—think amalgamate, not exposé.

Interestingly, most people assume they’re only ever the “nice” characters—the witty protagonists, the sexy love interests. I once knew a well-known scriptwriter who wrote the first (and in my view, best) jukebox musical. Among our group of school mums, each of us insisted, “I’m Donna!” “No, I’m Donna!” “It’s clearly me, I’m Donna!” (We never did get to the bottom of it.) Whereas an old boyfriend of mine, who outrageously flirted at a party, completely failed to recognise himself as the cad in the story I later wrote—despite it being practically a blow-by-blow account.

A quick word of warning... If you do confess to being a novelist, never agree to read their novel. Not only will you likely receive a manuscript and a hopeful “Let me know what you think,” but also a flurry of comments like: “Are you properly published?” “Will I know your book?” “How much do you make?” “I’m planning to write a novel when I retire.” “It’s all a con, this writing lark—anyone can do it.” Or worse: “Publishers won’t take mine because it’s too brilliant/genius/controversial.”

There are days I long to be a sculptor or painter. Then people might simply say, “How fascinating—tell me more.” But writing? Writing seems to invite unsolicited advice, strong opinions, and the occasional mild interrogation.

So if you’re a writer entering the dating world, maybe hold back that confession until date two. Unless, of course, you think it might serve as a useful filter.

And to any potential datees: please don’t fret. We authors are a rather lovely, empathetic bunch. And if you do end up in my book, you’re absolutely, definitely not the villain who just happens to look or sound a bit like you. Honest!

