A romantasy which blurs the lines between heroine and villain, who grapples with the dark consequences of her power while seeking her own path to redemption.

Wild Fire

The Book

Evie has a promising new life as a ballerina, but this is shattered when her parents are killed by monsters. Discovering she can wield fire, she’s thrust into the perilous world of Syrestia, where she must protect her estranged brother and navigate her growing attraction to Kit, the powerful ex-assassin aiding her.

As dangerous secrets about her heritage come to light, Evie finds herself at the heart of a deadly political conflict, making her both a saviour and a target.

When a brutal attack threatens everything she holds dear, Evie must turn to an enemy to confront her true identity and master her volatile powers – or risk becoming the devastating force the Faeries fear she is.

Author Facts

Author Deb Ellen

Deb Ellen writes spicy romantasy novels featuring strong, flawed, and courageous protagonists who blur the line between heroine and villain while championing feminism in outdated worlds. She lives in Cambridgeshire with her partner and two children, balancing life as a content lead and author.

Why this book

Deb explains: “After spending four years in a strict religion/cult that banned me from writing books with magic and sex, finishing this series is not only a creative triumph but also a “F you” to those restrictions," the author, Deb Ellen explains. "I wanted to create an empowering yet morally grey protagonist who blurs the line between hero and villain, someone who doesn’t need anyone else to fight her battles. I was also drawn to the idea of turning the typical narrative on its head by making Faeries the antagonists. This story is about reclaiming my voice and making lots of ladies happy!”

RELEASE DATE: 28/07/2025

HB ISBN: 9781836282228 Price: £24.99

PB ISBN: 9781836283546 Price: £10.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

