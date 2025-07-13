The Book

Windows is a celebration of the High Street, small-town life and the hard-working and dedicated shopkeepers, public servants and other people who strive to keep that life going. It’s a funny and poignant portrayal of human nature and its many frailties and strengths, including love, hate, loyalty, ambition, determination, error and redemption. A key theme is the human tendency to rush to conclusions about others which can later prove to be wrong.

It’s also a celebration of family, community, childhood and play, books and the joy of reading, and the beauty of the Scottish landscape.

The apparent idyll in which it is set is, however, in danger from an unknown person secretly bent on revenge, threatening the inhabitants’ lives and livelihoods and the very fabric of the town itself. Will they realise the danger in time or will the threat strike and, if so, when, how, where and on whom? Will the townspeople escape it and, if not, will they survive and how will they put their shattered lives and town back together again?

About the author

Anni Holliday is obsessed with books and reading and has written since she was a child, including short stories, cartoons, a TV script and an unfinished novel. After graduating in English Literature and Language at Reading University and pursuing a career in Financial Services, she has finally been able to fulfil her life-long dream of writing and publishing a book.

Why this book

Anni explains: “My inspiration was my own local high street. Like Ellie, the first character in the novel, I was visiting the toy shop to buy a young child’s birthday present. As I looked in the shop window, the idea for Windows came to me. By the time I’d walked home, most of the main characters were in my head.

It took me two years to write and I didn’t tell anyone I was doing it, because I really didn’t know whether I’d finish it, having suered a bereavement when I was half way through.

As well as being a funny and poignant portrayal of human nature, I hope it’s a lively and colourful celebration of books and the joy of reading, play, the Scottish landscape and the beautiful town I live in. It also shows how our lives can be, unknown to us, inextricably intertwined, for good or ill”.

What we thought:

A book that portrays a love ofv small town live and all thats good about it, but even an idylic location cannot escape the low side of life in the wider world. a wonderful read. Natalie Key for Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/07/2025 ISBN: 9781836283072 Price: £9.99

