It’s official: Ariana Grande is back on the road.

Ariana Grande

In a post in late August, she dropped the news that sent fans spiralling with delight - her first tour since 2019’s ‘sweetener world tour’.

Aptly titled ‘the eternal sunshine tour’, this upcoming tour marks her return to live performance, nearly seven years after she last went across the globe.

Key dates and locations

Set to begin on June 6, 2026, in Oakland, California, the tour promises a string of stadium and arena dates across North America before wrapping up in style with five nights at London’s iconic O2 Arena between August 15 and 23.

This will be more than a concert series - it’s a celebration of her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, released in 2024, and its deluxe edition, brighter days ahead, released in 2025.

Ticket presale begins on September 9, followed by general ticket sales on September 10 - though lucky London fans will have to wait until mid-September for their shot.

Music studio to Silver screen

In recent years, Ariana has been far from idle.

While the world awaited her return to singing, she made major strides in acting.

Her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked earned her an Academy Award nomination and widespread acclaim, and she’s set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good.

She also continued to build her musical legacy.

Eternal sunshine garnered both critical praise and commercial success, with hit singles like “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” making waves and even securing a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

If this all sounds like a carefully choreographed return to form, that’s because it is.

As she teased fans back in July, Ariana hinted she was “working on a plan to sing for you all next year.

Even if it’s just for a little,” and that teaser has evolved into a full-blown tour revival.

Stay tuned, because this is one return you won’t want to miss.

