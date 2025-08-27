Titch Cormack is a former Special Forces operator and the star of BBC 2’s The Speed Shop, where he transforms vintage motorbikes and furniture into unique creations.

Titch Cormack

A seasoned Drive & Determination speaker, he combines military precision, hands-on craftsmanship, and compelling storytelling.

With over 20 years of elite military experience and a passion for custom engineering, Titch champions resilience, focus and creativity.

From his workshop, SBomb, to his TV appearances on Saved and Remade, he shows how grit and ingenuity can turn ambitious ideas into reality.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Titch reflects on his military journey, the challenges of renovating a derelict workshop, and his future plans—from racing vintage motorcycles to embarking on a globe-trotting adventure.

Q1. What led to your career in TV presenting?

Titch Cormack: “Well, it was from a little tiny video that was done for social media. A friend of mine had just started a social media agency; he did that film and it went around the bazaars and got in the hands of a TV producer who had been working on Top Gear.

“He saw the shop, saw what we were about, and then he approached me actually on one of the social media platforms. He just messaged me out of the blue and asked me if I’d be interested in doing something. We had a little meeting and, before you know it, we did a ten-minute video for the BBC and we had a pilot.”

Q2. What was the biggest hurdle you faced while renovating a derelict workshop into the now-popular Speed Shop?

Titch Cormack: “Well, initially I was very optimistic with my timelines. I think—I can’t remember because I did a little vlog on it—I remember saying it would probably take me two months or so. Eight months later I eventually got it finished.

“You can imagine, that building is nearly 200 years old and it’s a beautiful building with some wonderful features, but it all had to be gutted because it was full of water. There were huge big bays, because it was a shellfish processing plant, that I had to knock out with sledgehammers all by hand and get it all out into skips.

“That was probably one of the most manual tasks I had to do. To get it actually workable was quite a task. From two months in my mind, it went to eight months, and I was thrilled to bits when I eventually opened it. At one point, though, it looked like we had to move because they were going to develop the place.

“Fortunately, it’s a lovely building. There are three gabled buildings on Poole Quay and they were going to knock them flat to put up a big glass box—because that’s what we all need—which would have been a shame, as they are the last original dockside buildings in Poole. There are going to be some renovations, and I will get it up to scratch after this winter’s battering.”

Q3. Who or what led to your passion for vintage motorbikes?

Titch Cormack: “I’ve been riding bikes for a long time, and I started racing in the military. Initially, I was doing Enduro motocross racing, and then I got poached by the road racing team. A guy called Billy spotted me riding and was really keen to get me into road racing.

“I started road racing and, during that time, I was building and maintaining my own bikes. While I was doing that, I developed the passion for customisation—changing stuff, making my own parts. Through racing, I eventually got into custom motorcycles.

“At the end of my military career, I thought: if I can do what I love, then that’s me made, isn’t it? Everybody’s got that ambition, to have their hobby become their life, and that’s what I did.”

Q4. Reflecting on your time in the military, what did your experience teach you about determination?

Titch Cormack: “In the military, I always tried to excel—that’s what I wanted to do. Unfortunately, along the way I had lots of hurdles to overcome and a lot of injuries.

“When I talk to people, I can speak from the point of view that I had to overcome so many obstacles in order to focus on the main goal. The main goal I had was always to be in the Special Forces, which is no easy feat, and I knew it was going to be hard work. My first step was the Royal Marines, which was tough enough, but I knew I wanted to push further.

“There were lots of injuries, broken bones, and setbacks, but I was so focused on what I wanted to do that I managed to achieve it all. To work amongst a group of individuals who were so driven and so focused on the final aim was a real pleasure.”

Q5. How would you define your hosting style?

Titch Cormack: “My hosting style is really ad hoc. I don’t tend to stick to scripts. I like to have ideas in my head of what I would like to say, but then I just go with the flow—that’s the way I like to do it.

“I don’t stick to the script. I may go off on tangents, but I will always come back to the main point.”

Q6. What do you hope people take away from your public engagements?

Titch Cormack: “Hopefully, when I speak to the public, they all get an idea of what it takes to achieve an aim, what it takes to achieve a major goal, and how focused and driven you have to be.

“There are lots of hurdles to overcome in any walk of life, and if you use certain skill sets and aspects, you can overcome anything and achieve what you need to do.”

This exclusive interview with Titch Cormack was conducted by Megan Lupton of The Motivational Speakers Agency.