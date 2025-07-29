David Beckham has hailed England’s Lionesses as “champions” after their dramatic UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 victory over Spain, adding his voice to a growing chorus of celebrities celebrating a watershed moment in women's sport.

David Beckham

The Lionesses made history, becoming back-to-back European champions in a statement win over the champions of the world.

Beckham shared a series of Instagram photos cheering on England head coach Sarina Wiegman and rising star Michelle Agyemang, capturing the pride and admiration felt across the country.

Hamilton’s support sends a powerful message

Among the loudest advocates is Lewis Hamilton, who has been particularly vocal in his support of Michelle Agyemang.

On social media, Hamilton is lending powerful visibility to a young Black player whose breakthrough performance - and status as named Young Player of the Tournament - has inspired millions.

His tone underscores a deeper message about representation, especially in women’s football where Black women often face uphill battles.

For young Black girls tuning in, seeing Hamilton champion Agyemang offers a vital affirmation.

Stars across music and media join in

Other celebrities also joined the celebration. Country music icon Shania Twain led the reactions with her trademark enthusiasm, posting “Let’s f***ing go girls” in response to the Lionesses’ win and referencing one of her famous lyrics in her support.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan chimed in with “BOOOM! Well done @Lionesses - and great to see an Arsenal star score the winning penalty. Congrats @chloekelly.”

Royal applause and political praise

The royal family also signalled their pride. Princess Charlotte - attending with Prince William in Basel - was captured cheering on the team.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally congratulated the squad, with Starmer tweeting “Champions! Congratulations @Lionesses — what a team. What a game. What drama. You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

More than a trophy

The crossover of voices, from sport, music, media, and their celebration of key figures like Agyemang and Kelly, underscores how this victory means more than a trophy.

It represents a cultural shift in recognition and acceptance of women and women of colour, lifting English sport into its next chapter.

Agyemang’s journey - from ballgirl at Wembley to national hero - is emblematic of that transformation, and the backing of figures like Hamilton gives her visibility far beyond the football pitch.

Their voices are helping to reshape the narrative—elevating not just the Lionesses, but the promise they bring for future generations of Black girls who now can truly see themselves as champions.

