“Who run the world?”- Girls!

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams

Before Beyoncé claimed that title solo, she and her bandmates in Destiny’s Child had already snatched the crown from every girl group that came before them -and rewrote the rules for every group that came after.

With a blend of divine talent, visionary leadership, and fearless reinvention, Destiny’s Child didn’t just emerge as the face of a new era—they replaced it.

They became the blueprint for what a successful modern girl group could be, eclipsing the legacy of the acts that came before them.

Girl Group Era: Before Destiny

The Supremes were the golden girls of Motown in the 1960s, led by the dazzling Diana Ross.

Bringing elegance and soul to American airwaves, The Supremes’ polished vocals and glamorised image paved the way for many female acts.

In the '80s and early '90s, En Vogue carried the torch, known for their powerhouse harmonies, sultry aesthetics, and hits like “Hold On” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).”

TLC proved that girl groups could also be rebellious and real with hits such as “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs”.

But with the 1990s nearing its end, a new generation of fans was craving something different—something fresh, edgy, and empowered.

Destiny’s Formation

Before Destiny’s Child was Destiny’s Child, they were Girls Tyme—a Houston-based group of preteens managed by Beyoncé’s determined father, Mathew Knowles.

Convinced of their potential, Knowles pulled Beyoncé and her childhood friend Kelly Rowland into an intense training regimen: voice lessons, dance rehearsals, media coaching, and even mock interviews in their living room.

After lineup changes and a rebrand, the official Destiny’s Child was eventually launched in 1997 with their self-titled debut album.

Songs like “No, No, No” featuring Wyclef Jean gave them their first taste of chart success.

But it was their sophomore album, The Writing’s on the Wall (1999), that turned them into superstars.

Singles like “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Bug a Boo,” and the career-defining anthem “Say My Name” took over the airwaves—and established Destiny’s Child as not just singers, but cultural voices.

Replacing the Old Guard

Destiny's Child blended the sultry appeal of En Vogue with the attitude of TLC—and added a layer of gospel-rooted vocal discipline, mainstream pop flair, and corporate polish that was unmatched.

While many girl groups of the past leaned heavily on a collective identity, Destiny’s Child found a way to highlight individuality within unity.

Beyoncé’s star power was undeniable, Kelly’s vocals were smooth and steady, and Michelle Williams—who joined later—brought gospel richness and emotional depth.

Each woman had a lane, yet they were stronger together.

Thematically, they also flipped the script.

While girl groups often sang about love and heartbreak, Destiny’s Child sang about power.

“Independent Women” (the Charlie's Angels anthem) was not just a song; it was a generational mantra.

“Survivor” wasn't just about resilience—it was their real-time response to criticism, member exits, and public scrutiny.

Legacy Sealed in Platinum

By the time Destiny’s Child dropped their final album, Destiny Fulfilled (2004), they were legends.

Songs like “Lose My Breath,” “Cater 2 U,” and “Girl” proved they hadn’t lost a beat-even as solo careers beckoned.

Their farewell tour didn’t feel like a goodbye. It felt like a graduation.

From Coachella’s Destiny’s Child reunion to interviews crediting her bandmates, the legacy of the group has been kept alive and revered.

To date, when girl groups kick off -whether it's Little Mix, Fifth Harmony, or K-pop sensations like BLACKPINK- the DNA of Destiny’s Child is unmistakable: fierce independence, vocal excellence, and undeniable chemistry.

And to this day, when the beat drops and the harmonies hit, there’s no mistaking it—Destiny has spoken

