In his off-season from the NFL, Travis Kelce enjoyed his break with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who he has been dating since the summer of 2023.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs player posted multiple photos on Instagram of them together, making their relationship Instagram official.

An Instagram Dump like no Other

In the first photo, we can see Kelce and Swift on a boat at night wearing sailor-themed caps that say ‘Captain’ on Kelce’s and ‘First Mate’ on Swift’s, with their arms around each other.

Following on from the cute crewship reference, we were blessed with another picture of the couple at night enjoying a meal together, both dressed in all black.

We were given a further, unintentional insight into the relationship, thanks to the iPhone. In one of the photos, Kelce’s lock screen was clearly visible - a picture of him and Swift loved-up.

That’s one way to make the relationship official.

The couple also enjoyed the snow in Montana with their friends, all dressed warmly in winter clothes to avoid getting cold and wet.

A switch in seasons, and the couple showed how they spent their ‘Cruel Summer’ with a picture of themselves in a cave with their friends, lit up by fairy lights and surrounded by bean bags.

We see the couple enjoying the summer once again in the forest and mountains, standing on the deck with some more friends around them.

The grand finale - a photo of Swift and her ‘Lover’ holding hands in the snow, at an ice rink together, with the singer popping her leg up in a pose of excitement.

In what was meant to be another Instagram dump, revealed more about the couple than ever before and for that, we’re grateful.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: From Metal to Mainstream - The Osbourne Effect

The Internet shows Its Support

Despite having been pictured together several times in the last two years, becoming Instagram official was exciting for fans of both celebrities.

As of writing, the Instagram post has over 3.5 million likes and 67,000 comments, showing how their relationship is deservedly headline worthy.

This was also the first time Kelce had posted Swift on his social media, showing that they are both in a serious, committed relationship, ready to share their private moments on holiday with the public.

Some popular comments include those from his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs’ official page: we love to see: travis happy 🥹❤️.

Other high-profile brands, such as Betty Crocker, commented: ‘This might break the internet’.

The dog brand, Chewy, joined in on the fun with a funny reference to their furry clientele: ‘woke my dog up just to show her these pics’.

Many celebrities also shared their congratulations to the couple, with Flavor Flav saying ‘The whole world happy for y’all,,, may God continue to bless you and your families with happiness and pure joy 🙏🏾’.

Eagle-eyed fans also quickly noted that Kelce posted 13 slides, which is Swift’s lucky number, showing their love for another in multiple ways.

MORE FROM AYLA VAUGHAN: Clueless turns 30: Where is the cast now?